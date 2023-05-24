A four-run fourth inning gave Shenandoah softball a 4-1 lead Tuesday, May 23, in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener against Lewis Central, but the Titans scored seven runs in the final two innings for a 9-4 road win.
Shenandoah starting pitcher Jenna Burdorf kept Lewis Central off the scoreboard until the fourth. She gave up single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Titans took the lead with a four-run sixth and added three in the seventh. All nine runs were charged to Burdorf, who struck out three over six innings, working around 11 hits. Three of the runs were earned as the Fillies committed seven errors. Peyton Athen came on in relief to get the final three outs.
Burdorf led the offense with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Caroline Rogers added a hit, two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI for Shenandoah, while Kylie Foutch and Kassidy Stephens both had a hit and a run scored. Navaeh Haffner produced a hit and drove in a run.
The 0-2 Fillies are home again Thursday to take on Clarinda.