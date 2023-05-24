Shenandoah starting pitcher Jenna Burdorf kept Lewis Central off the scoreboard until the fourth. She gave up single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Titans took the lead with a four-run sixth and added three in the seventh. All nine runs were charged to Burdorf, who struck out three over six innings, working around 11 hits. Three of the runs were earned as the Fillies committed seven errors. Peyton Athen came on in relief to get the final three outs.