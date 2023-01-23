Lewis Central sweeps Shenandoah basketball

The Shenandoah girls basketball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end with a 54-31 loss at Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 20.

The Lewis Central boys completed the Hawkeye 10 Conference sweep with a 61-9 win over Shenandoah.

The Fillies scored just four points in the opening quarter and trailed 26-14 at the halftime break. The Class 4A number 13 Titans extended the lead to 39-21 through three quarters.

Chloe Denton made four 3-pointers and led Shenandoah with 13 points on the nigh. She added three rebounds. Lynnae Green contributed eight points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Brooke Larsen scored a game-high 22 points to lead Lewis Central.

Macey Finlay and Kylie Foutch scored three points each for Shenandoah, with Finlay recording four rebounds. Jenna Burdorf added two points and six rebounds and Alexis Schebaum scored two points. Caroline Rogers recorded four assists for the Fillies, who fell to 9-8 on the season.

The boys game was never close as Shenandoah trailed 20-3 after the first quarter, 41-5 at halftime and 48-5 after three periods to fall to 2-15 on the season.

Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel scored three points each to lead Shenandoah, with Lorimor securing four rebounds and Zwickel adding three.

Jade Spangler hit a pair of free throws and stole the ball three times. Dalton Athen had the other Shenandoah point. Cole Graham finished with four rebounds, while Gage Herron grabbed three boards.

The Shenandoah girls host Atlantic Tuesday, while both Shenandoah teams travel to Denison Friday.