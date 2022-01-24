Lewis Central sweeps Shenandoah basketball

The Shenandoah Fillies scored just two points in the final quarter and watched Lewis Central pull away for a 48-31 win Friday, Jan. 21, in Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball action.

Lewis Central dominated the boys game from the opening tip in an 80-15 win.

The Fillies trailed 11-5 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime, but pulled within 38-29 going in the final quarter. Brooke Larsen and Lucy Scott reached double figure scoring as Lewis Central pulled away late and improved to 9-6 overall and 7-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Shenandoah stats will be added here when available. The Fillies fell to 8-8 on the season, 2-5 in the conference.

The Titans led 18-2 after the first quarter in the boys game and extended that lead to 46-7 at halftime and 65-9 after the third quarter as Lewis Central improved to 8-5 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

The Mustangs made just six field goals on the night with Evan Holmes, Nolan Mount and Paul Schlachter tying for the team lead with three points each. Holmes added three rebounds.

Zach Foster, Camden Lorimor and Beau Gardner all scored two points for Shenandoah. Foster and Gardner finished with three rebounds each as Shenandoah’s record fell 3-14 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

Both Shenandoah teams travel to Clarinda Monday while the girls make the trip to Atlantic Tuesday. The next home games are Friday with Denison making the trip for a conference doubleheader.