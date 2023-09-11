Sidney has moved its scheduled home football games for the next two weeks.

Sidney’s scheduled home game Friday, Sept. 15, against Exira-EHK will be played at East Mills and will still be considered a home game. Sidney’s home game the following week, Sept. 22, against Boyer Valley will be played at Glenwood. It will also be considered a home game for Sidney.

Sidney’s final scheduled home game is Oct. 13, against Fremont-Mills in the regular season finale. Both Senior Night and Homecoming will be celebrated that day.

The sod on Sidney’s new field was laid just two weeks ago and it’s recommended to be in place for four to six weeks before the field can be played on.

“I understand this may be an inconvenience to some,” Sidney Activities Director Aaron Lang said in a release, "but we feel this is in the best interest of our district.”

Sidney had already moved its first scheduled home game, Sept. 1, from Sidney to East Mills.