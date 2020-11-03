Lorimor, Martin, Herold named first team all-district

There were three Shenandoah football players who earned first team all-district honors.
The coaches vote for the all-district teams, which were released Monday, Nov. 2.
Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder was named the district’s Offensive MVP and Clarinda linebacker Cole Ridnour Defensive MVP. Atlantic’s Mike McDermott and Greene County’s Caden Duncan shared Head Coach of the Year honors while Lee Saathoff of Atlantic was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
Avery Martin, Cain Lorimor and Blake Herold were Shenandoah’s first team athletes.
Martin was a first team pick at defensive line. He finished the season with 37 tackles. His 4.5 sacks were third most in the district.
Lorimor was a first team selection at defensive back. He intercepted four passes, fourth most in the district, and finished with 30 tackles.
Herold’s 33 receptions led the district and earned him first team tight end honors.
Morgan Cotten was named to the district’s second team at running back. Cotten led the Mustangs with 433 rushing yards and also caught 13 passes for 332 yards.
The Mustangs also had three honorable mention selections in linebacker, offensive lineman Clayton Holben and quarterback Zayne Zwickel.
Additional all district-selections are below.
Atlantic – 5-0 district record
Bodie Johnson – 1st team running back
Colin Mullenix – 1st team wide receiver
Gunner Kirchhoff – 1st team offensive line
Cael Pulido – 1st team defensive line
Brendan Atkinson – 1st team linebacker
Grant Sturm – 1st team defensive back
Joe Weaver – 1st team defensive back
Garrett McLaren – 2nd team quarterback
Korey Parrott – 2nd team running back
Devin McKay – 2nd team offensive line
Payton Fewson – 2nd team offensive line
Garrett Reynolds – 2nd team tight end
Lane Nelson – 2nd team kicker
Colton Tasto – 2nd team defensive line
Zane Vance – 2nd team defensive back
Drey Newell – honorable mention offensive line
Greene County – 3-1 district record
Bryce Stalder – 1st team quarterback
Nate Black – 1st team running back
Jaxon Warnke – 1st team wide receiver
Sawyer Schiltz – 1st team offensive line
Mason Stream – 1st team offensive line
Jackson Morton – 1st team utility offense
Bradyn Smith – 1st team linebacker
Zach Goff – 2nd team wide receiver
Forest Thompson – 2nd team offensive line
Jesse Miller – 2nd team defensive line
Michael Rumley – 2nd team defensive line
Patrick Daugherty – 2nd team linebacker
Max Riley – 2nd team defensive back
Richard Daugherty – 2nd team defensive back
Kadrick Kinne – honorable mention offensive line
Nathan Behne – honorable mention kicker
Clarinda – 3-2 district record
Tadyn Brown – 1st team running back
Michael Shull – 1st team wide receiver
Crew Howard- 1st team offensive line
Logan Green – 1st team defensive line
Cole Ridnour – 1st team linebacker
Nathan Barnes – 1st team kicker and 1st team punter
Isaac Jones – 2nd team wide receiver
Jarod McNeese – 2nd team defensive line
Ethan Fast – 2nd team linebacker
Wyatt Schmitt – honorable mention quarterback
Carter Larson – honorable mention linebacker
Jase Wilmes – honorable mention offensive line
Des Moines Christian - 1-2 district record
Bennett Dirkx – 1st team offensive line
Jack Shisler – 1st team defensive line and 2nd team offensive line
Jacob Rosno – 1st team linebacker
Christian Anderson – 1st team defensive back
Luke Lundberg – 2nd team wide receiver
Max Olsen – 2nd team offensive line
Andrew Johnson – 2nd team utility offense and 2nd team punter
Joshua Shank – 2nd team linebacker
Gavin Phillips – 2nd team defensive back
Joel Wittmer – honorable mention linebacker
Kolten Evans – honorable mention offensive line
Jaxon Withers – honorable mention quarterback
Red Oak – 0-5 district record
Dawson Bond – 2nd team linebacker
Nick Fouts – honorable mention offensive line
Ryan Johnson – honorable mention defensive back
Chase Sandholm – honorable mention defensive back
Riley Fouts – honorable mention running back
