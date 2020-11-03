 Skip to main content
Lorimor, Martin, Herold named first team all-district
Lorimor, Martin, Herold named first team all-district

Shenandoah football all-district

Shenandoah football players, from left: Cain Lorimor, Zayne Zwickel, Clayton Holben and Morgan Cotten, pose for a picture with their all-district certificates during a ceremony held at Shenandoah High School Monday, Nov. 2, that took the place of the annual football banquet. All-district athletes not pictured are: Logan Dickerson, Blake Herold and Avery Martin.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

There were three Shenandoah football players who earned first team all-district honors.

The coaches vote for the all-district teams, which were released Monday, Nov. 2.

Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder was named the district’s Offensive MVP and Clarinda linebacker Cole Ridnour Defensive MVP. Atlantic’s Mike McDermott and Greene County’s Caden Duncan shared Head Coach of the Year honors while Lee Saathoff of Atlantic was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Avery Martin, Cain Lorimor and Blake Herold were Shenandoah’s first team athletes.

Martin was a first team pick at defensive line. He finished the season with 37 tackles. His 4.5 sacks were third most in the district.

Lorimor was a first team selection at defensive back. He intercepted four passes, fourth most in the district, and finished with 30 tackles.

Herold’s 33 receptions led the district and earned him first team tight end honors.

Morgan Cotten was named to the district’s second team at running back. Cotten led the Mustangs with 433 rushing yards and also caught 13 passes for 332 yards.

The Mustangs also had three honorable mention selections in linebacker, offensive lineman Clayton Holben and quarterback Zayne Zwickel.

Additional all district-selections are below.

Atlantic – 5-0 district record

Bodie Johnson – 1st team running back

Colin Mullenix – 1st team wide receiver

Gunner Kirchhoff – 1st team offensive line

Cael Pulido – 1st team defensive line

Brendan Atkinson – 1st team linebacker

Grant Sturm – 1st team defensive back

Joe Weaver – 1st team defensive back

Garrett McLaren – 2nd team quarterback

Korey Parrott – 2nd team running back

Devin McKay – 2nd team offensive line

Payton Fewson – 2nd team offensive line

Garrett Reynolds – 2nd team tight end

Lane Nelson – 2nd team kicker

Colton Tasto – 2nd team defensive line

Zane Vance – 2nd team defensive back

Drey Newell – honorable mention offensive line

Greene County – 3-1 district record

Bryce Stalder – 1st team quarterback

Nate Black – 1st team running back

Jaxon Warnke – 1st team wide receiver

Sawyer Schiltz – 1st team offensive line

Mason Stream – 1st team offensive line

Jackson Morton – 1st team utility offense

Bradyn Smith – 1st team linebacker

Zach Goff – 2nd team wide receiver

Forest Thompson – 2nd team offensive line

Jesse Miller – 2nd team defensive line

Michael Rumley – 2nd team defensive line

Patrick Daugherty – 2nd team linebacker

Max Riley – 2nd team defensive back

Richard Daugherty – 2nd team defensive back

Kadrick Kinne – honorable mention offensive line

Nathan Behne – honorable mention kicker

Clarinda – 3-2 district record

Tadyn Brown – 1st team running back

Michael Shull – 1st team wide receiver

Crew Howard- 1st team offensive line

Logan Green – 1st team defensive line

Cole Ridnour – 1st team linebacker

Nathan Barnes – 1st team kicker and 1st team punter

Isaac Jones – 2nd team wide receiver

Jarod McNeese – 2nd team defensive line

Ethan Fast – 2nd team linebacker

Wyatt Schmitt – honorable mention quarterback

Carter Larson – honorable mention linebacker

Jase Wilmes – honorable mention offensive line

Des Moines Christian - 1-2 district record

Bennett Dirkx – 1st team offensive line

Jack Shisler – 1st team defensive line and 2nd team offensive line

Jacob Rosno – 1st team linebacker

Christian Anderson – 1st team defensive back

Luke Lundberg – 2nd team wide receiver

Max Olsen – 2nd team offensive line

Andrew Johnson – 2nd team utility offense and 2nd team punter

Joshua Shank – 2nd team linebacker

Gavin Phillips – 2nd team defensive back

Joel Wittmer – honorable mention linebacker

Kolten Evans – honorable mention offensive line

Jaxon Withers – honorable mention quarterback

Red Oak – 0-5 district record

Dawson Bond – 2nd team linebacker

Nick Fouts – honorable mention offensive line

Ryan Johnson – honorable mention defensive back

Chase Sandholm – honorable mention defensive back

Riley Fouts – honorable mention running back

