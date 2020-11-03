Lorimor, Martin, Herold named first team all-district

There were three Shenandoah football players who earned first team all-district honors.

The coaches vote for the all-district teams, which were released Monday, Nov. 2.

Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder was named the district’s Offensive MVP and Clarinda linebacker Cole Ridnour Defensive MVP. Atlantic’s Mike McDermott and Greene County’s Caden Duncan shared Head Coach of the Year honors while Lee Saathoff of Atlantic was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Avery Martin, Cain Lorimor and Blake Herold were Shenandoah’s first team athletes.

Martin was a first team pick at defensive line. He finished the season with 37 tackles. His 4.5 sacks were third most in the district.

Lorimor was a first team selection at defensive back. He intercepted four passes, fourth most in the district, and finished with 30 tackles.

Herold’s 33 receptions led the district and earned him first team tight end honors.

Morgan Cotten was named to the district’s second team at running back. Cotten led the Mustangs with 433 rushing yards and also caught 13 passes for 332 yards.