The Shenandoah baseball team looked back at its summer and looked ahead to next year during their end-of-season banquet Monday, Aug. 14, at Shenandoah High School.

Camden Lorimor was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and the team’s Outstanding Player, which is based on a point system.

Lorimor hit .267 on the season with 16 runs scored, 15 RBIs and seven extra base hits. He also won two games on the mound and finished with a 7.52 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

Shenandoah finished the season with an 8-18 record, which included a win in the first round of the district tournament. The Mustangs won three Hawkeye 10 Conference games. They didn’t have a single senior on the team, and are looking forward with a great deal of excitement to the 2024 season.

Logan Twyman was named the program’s Pitcher of the Year and Cole Graham the Offensive Player of the Year. Dalton Athen and Jade Spangler shared the Defensive Player of the Year award. Other Varsity Team Award winners were Joey O’Rourke (Multi Toole), Jacob Rystrom (Newcomer of the Year) and Seth Zwickel (Most Improved).

As a team, the Mustangs also received the Excellence in Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for a team Grade Point Average of between 3.0 and 3.25.