Losing streak over for Trojanette softball

The Essex Trojanettes ended a losing streak that spanned more than three years with a 14-2 win home win over East Mills Monday, June 21.

Essex baseball lost 12-0 to the Wolverines.

The Trojanettes had lost their first 11 games of this season, and all eight they played last season. Essex didn’t have its own program two years ago and ended the 2018 season on an 11-game skid. Their last win also took place against East Mills on June 1, 2018.

The Wolverines, who also hadn’t won a game coming in, scored their only two runs in the first inning to take the lead.

Essex cut the lead in half in the first inning and then scored three runs in the second to take the lead. The Trojanettes added seven runs in the third and then three in the fourth to call the game early because of the 12-run rule.

Brianne Johnson led the Trojanette bats with three hits and three RBIs. Cindy Swain and Alex King added two hits each with King scoring three runs.

King and Sami York both had a double. Kyndra Gray scored three runs. Brooke Burns and Elise Dailey added two runs each.