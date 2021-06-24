Losing streak over for Trojanette softball

The Essex Trojanettes ended a losing streak that spanned more than three years with a 14-2 win home win over East Mills Monday, June 21.
Essex baseball lost 12-0 to the Wolverines.
The Trojanettes had lost their first 11 games of this season, and all eight they played last season. Essex didn’t have its own program two years ago and ended the 2018 season on an 11-game skid. Their last win also took place against East Mills on June 1, 2018.
The Wolverines, who also hadn’t won a game coming in, scored their only two runs in the first inning to take the lead.
Essex cut the lead in half in the first inning and then scored three runs in the second to take the lead. The Trojanettes added seven runs in the third and then three in the fourth to call the game early because of the 12-run rule.
Brianne Johnson led the Trojanette bats with three hits and three RBIs. Cindy Swain and Alex King added two hits each with King scoring three runs.
King and Sami York both had a double. Kyndra Gray scored three runs. Brooke Burns and Elise Dailey added two runs each.
Tori Burns went the distance in the circle and gave up just one hit in four innings. She walked four and gave up two unearned runs. She struck out six to earn her first career win.
The Trojanettes improved to 1-11 overall and 1-6 in the Corner Conference while East
Mills fell to 0-17 and 0-7 in conference play.
Two big innings was all East Mills baseball needed and pitcher Ethan Meier no-hit the Trojans over five innings.
Christian Dukes drew a walk as Essex’s only base runner for the game.
Jacob Robinette struck out six in three innings on the mound for the Trojans, but gave up five hits, five walks and 10 runs, four earned.
Nash English came on to work the final two innings. He struck out two and gave up two earned runs.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the Corner Conference while East Mills improved to 4-10 on the season and 3-4 in the conference.