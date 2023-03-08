The Clarinda bowling program celebrated a wildly successful 2022/2023 season Tuesday, March 7, at Clarinda High School.

Both the boys and girls bowling teams were given the awards they earned over the course of the season, which saw both teams qualify for the team state tournament and a total of five athletes earn a place in the state individual tournament.

The Cardinal girls earned the state runner-up trophy for the second straight year and were a big part of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 1A West District All-District Team. Ally Johnson, Andi Woods, Maddie Smith and Dakota Wise were all first team selections, while Kemper Beckel and Rylee Pulliam were second team selections. Head coach Ashley Woods was also honored as the Class 1A Girls District Coach of the Year. Owen Johnson earned a place on the boys all-district team, leading a Cardinal team that fell in the state quarterfinals.

Both Cardinal teams were given their state awards for qualifying for the state tournament.

The girls earned the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for achieving a team GPA of 3.25 or above, while the boys earned the Excellence in Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for a team GPA of 3.0 to 3.24. Senior Ally Johnson earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award as well.

The boys program loses three seniors, while the girls part with two.