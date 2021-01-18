Lourdes trips Cowboys

Sidney head boys basketball coach Kent Larsen said the second quarter was the difference in his team’s 54-40 home loss to Nebraska City Lourdes Saturday, Jan. 16, at Sidney High School.

The Knights won the second quarter 16-5 as Larsen said his team struggled against the Knights’ half court man-to-man defense.

Garett Phillips led Sidney with 12 points. He added three rebounds as the Cowboys fell to 5-4 on the season.

Conner Behrends and Matthew Benedict added eight points each. Behrends led the Cowboys on the glass with seven rebounds, while Benedict added four boards.

Cole Jorgenson added five points and five rebounds for Sidney. Kyle Beam scored four points and Taylor McFail finished with three to go with four rebounds.

Cole Stenzel and Nik Peters didn’t score for Sidney, but both grabbed three rebounds.

The Knights improved to 7-5 with the win.

The Cowboys now turn their attention to the Corner Conference Tournament as the number two seed.

Girls Game

The Sidney Cowgirls lost to another tough opponent Saturday, Jan. 16, dropping a 63-41 home decision to Nebraska City Lourdes.