Lynx trip up Shenandoah tennis

Lawrence and Josh Schuster were the closest with an 8-4 loss at number 2 to against Carter James and Wailes.

Finnegan and Eli Schuster lost 8-2 to Pregon and Ryan at number 1 and Slater and Gray lost 8-0 to Ty James and Mohr at number 3.

Daoust said all three doubles teams showed improvement.

Jessica Sun gave the Fillies their only match win, claiming an 8-4 victory over Harper Snead at number 1 singles.

The Fillies were close at four other spots. Cheyenne Gough lost 8-5 to Savannah Maisel at number 3 singles. Paige Gleason lost 8-6 to Kelie Hansen at number five singles. Emma Olson fell 9-8 against Ella Boes at number 6 singles with the tiebreak score being 7-3. Sun and Erin Baldwin dropped a 9-7 decision to Snead and Maisel at number 1 doubles.

The Lynx won the other two doubles matches 8-3 with Libby Ehlers and Gough at number 2 and Gleason and Olson together at number 3.

The other two singles matches went to the Lynx. Ehlers lost 8-1 at number 2 and Baldwin 8-2 at number 4.