Lynx trip up Shenandoah tennis

The Shenandoah tennis teams dropped duals Friday, April 9, against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The Fillies lost 8-1 at home while the Mustangs dropped a 7-2 decision in Council Bluffs.
The Fillies fell to 0-2 with the loss and the Mustangs 1-1.
Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust traveled with the boys and called the Lynx “by my estimation, the team to beat in western Iowa this year.”
The Mustangs earned both wins in singles play. Josh Schuster beat Jude Ryan 8-4 at number 4 and Quentin Slater earned an 8-6 win at number 5 over Ty James.
“Josh played his ‘A’ game and did a good job of pushing his opponent deep,” Daoust said. “His confidence and mindset are his biggest strengths right now.”
Daoust called Slater’s win “a dogfight,” saying he did a good job of identifying his opponent’s weaknesses.
Andrew Lawrence and Dylan Gray lost close matches in singles play for the Mustangs. Lawrence dropped a 9-7 decision to Carter James at number 2 and Gray lost 8-6 to Brady Mohr at number 6.
Reed Finnegan lost 8-3 to Dalton Pregon at number 1 singles and Eli Schuster dropped an 8-1 match to Chris Wailes at number 3.
The Lynx swept doubles and won all three matches pretty easily.
Lawrence and Josh Schuster were the closest with an 8-4 loss at number 2 to against Carter James and Wailes.
Finnegan and Eli Schuster lost 8-2 to Pregon and Ryan at number 1 and Slater and Gray lost 8-0 to Ty James and Mohr at number 3.
Daoust said all three doubles teams showed improvement.
Jessica Sun gave the Fillies their only match win, claiming an 8-4 victory over Harper Snead at number 1 singles.
The Fillies were close at four other spots. Cheyenne Gough lost 8-5 to Savannah Maisel at number 3 singles. Paige Gleason lost 8-6 to Kelie Hansen at number five singles. Emma Olson fell 9-8 against Ella Boes at number 6 singles with the tiebreak score being 7-3. Sun and Erin Baldwin dropped a 9-7 decision to Snead and Maisel at number 1 doubles.
The Lynx won the other two doubles matches 8-3 with Libby Ehlers and Gough at number 2 and Gleason and Olson together at number 3.
The other two singles matches went to the Lynx. Ehlers lost 8-1 at number 2 and Baldwin 8-2 at number 4.