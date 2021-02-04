Maher, Gray, Herr lead Shenandoah bowling in home split

SHENANDOAH - The Shenandoah boys bowling team ended their day with seven consecutive strikes to break 2,700 pins in a home win over Creston while the Fillies hung with the Panthers, but saw Creston pull away late.

The Mustangs won 2,709-2,126 while the girls fell 2,086-1,916 Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Shenandoah’s Little Waite Lanes.

Shenandoah head bowling coach Darin Pease said overall both teams did some good things in just their second home match of the season.

“I was glad to see the boys bowl a little better,” Pease said. “We’re heading in the right direction. I would have liked to see us be a little better at our home alley, but we’re growing. There are signs of improvement to come and I like the path we’re on.”

“The girls were competitive with a good Creston team,” Pease added. “We kept up with them and are growing really well. We’re a young team with Bailey (Maher) and Alexa (Munsinger) as our seniors. If we can keep the Baker games improving and minimize our mistakes we’ll be okay.”

Maher had another strong performance as the team’s leader. Her 182 opening game stood up for overall high game. She followed that with a 167 for a 349 series, which was the overall best as well.