Maher, Gray, Herr lead Shenandoah bowling in home split

SHENANDOAH - The Shenandoah boys bowling team ended their day with seven consecutive strikes to break 2,700 pins in a home win over Creston while the Fillies hung with the Panthers, but saw Creston pull away late.
The Mustangs won 2,709-2,126 while the girls fell 2,086-1,916 Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Shenandoah’s Little Waite Lanes.
Shenandoah head bowling coach Darin Pease said overall both teams did some good things in just their second home match of the season.
“I was glad to see the boys bowl a little better,” Pease said. “We’re heading in the right direction. I would have liked to see us be a little better at our home alley, but we’re growing. There are signs of improvement to come and I like the path we’re on.”
“The girls were competitive with a good Creston team,” Pease added. “We kept up with them and are growing really well. We’re a young team with Bailey (Maher) and Alexa (Munsinger) as our seniors. If we can keep the Baker games improving and minimize our mistakes we’ll be okay.”
Maher had another strong performance as the team’s leader. Her 182 opening game stood up for overall high game. She followed that with a 167 for a 349 series, which was the overall best as well.
“Bailey is averaging around a 175 over the last three to four meets, which is great,” Pease said. “She’s hard on herself because she really wants to succeed and take a big step. She needs to not force the issue so much and just bowl and if she can do that we’ll see what happens.”
The Fillies trailed by just 85 pins going into the Baker series and gained 12 with a 141 opening Baker game. Creston shot a 181 second game, however, and paired with Shenandoah’s 120 just about put the win away for the Panthers. Creston wouldn’t shoot that high again, but extended the lead in each of the final three Baker games. Shenandoah’s 141 was its best.
Hannah Stearns was next for the Fillies with a 268, followed by a 226 from Emma Herr, a 225 from Hanah Pelster, Alexa Munsinger’s 214 and Natalie VanScoy’s 209.
“The girls just need to not get frustrated and keep at it,” Pease said. “It comes down to the little things, the fundamentals. A lot of these girls never bowled until high school, so it’s a teaching process. We had a girl that never stepped in a bowling alley until her freshman year and she bowled a 144 (Wednesday). That’s the highest she’s ever bowled, so that’s really promising.”
Dylan Gray and Treye Herr led the Mustangs to the win. Herr’s 212 second game was the overall best while Gray’s 375 was the best overall series.
“Treye is an up and down kid,” Pease said. “He’s either really on or really off. He’s been frustrated with himself the last week, which can be good or bad. Dylan recently upgraded his equipment a little bit, so he’s learning to throw his new stuff and is set up for big things the next couple weeks.”
Alex Razee had Shenandoah’s second best score of the day with a 363 series, Herr followed with a 360. Zayne Zwickel shot a 358, Cain Lorimor a 327 and Seth Zwickel a 322 to round out Shenandoah’s roster.
The Mustangs broke 200 twice in the Baker series, shooting a 201 third game and a 226 final game.
“We just have to keep closing our frames with spares and strikes,” Pease said. “We have to get better at Baker, an open frame there is huge. We just need to fill those in.”
The Mustangs and Fillies are home again Monday to take on Lewis Central. That’s followed by the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Feb. 12 and the state qualifying tournaments Feb. 15 and 16, which are all at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.