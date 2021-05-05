Maher leads Fillies to 4th-place finish at Atlantic Tournament

Shenandoah senior Bailey Maher shot a 92 to tie for sixth-place at the Betty Heflin Golf Invitational Tuesday, May 4, in Atlantic.

The Atlantic boys and Carroll girls were champions of the Atlantic Golf Tournaments.

The Carroll girls shot a 364, beating Creston by 16 strokes. Shenandoah finished fourth with a 396 and Clarinda 10th with a 452.

In the boys tournament, the Trojans shot a 318 to beat ADM by three shots for the title. Clarinda finished fifth with a 353 and Shenandoah 13th with a 405.

Maher was even with Carroll’s Natalie Drake and just one shot behind Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek for fifth. Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the individual title with a 79.

The Fillies were 12 shots behind ADM for third in the team race and 14 better than fifth-place Winterset.

Brooke Bauer was the only other Fillies athlete to shoot under 100, finishing with a 99, three shots out of the top 10. Halle Wheatley was next, right at 100. Morgan McGargill also contributed to the team score with a 105.

Mya Hammons added a 116 and Jocelyn Kirk a 117 for the Fillies.

Ava Sharr led the Cardinals with a 107, just ahead of Tatum Watkins’ 108 for best Clarinda score.