Maher, Wheatley lead Fillies at Centerville

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
The Shenandoah Fillies made the long trip to Centerville Tuesday, April 13, and finished third in the eight-team Redette Golf Invitational.
The Fillies shot a 419 for a team score, 13 behind both Centerville and Knoxville. The Fillies were 27 shots better than fourth-place Fairfield.
Bailey Maher and Halle Wheatley led Shenandoah’s effort with matching 101s. Brooke Bauer added a 105 and Jocelyn Kirk’s 112 completed Shenandoah’s team score.
Morgan McGargill was the other Shenandoah athlete that made the trip. She shot a 116.
