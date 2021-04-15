 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maher, Wheatley lead Fillies at Centerville
0 comments

Maher, Wheatley lead Fillies at Centerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shenandoah Girls Golf

Pictured are members of the 2021 Shenandoah girls golf team. Front row, from left: Heidi Reed, Mya Hammons, Bailey Maher, Morgan McGargill and Jocelyn Kirk. Back row, from left: Amelia Mattes, Hannah Stearns, Keelee Razee, Halle Wheatley and Brooke Bauer.  Not pictured: Molli Finn.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies made the long trip to Centerville Tuesday, April 13, and finished third in the eight-team Redette Golf Invitational.

The Fillies shot a 419 for a team score, 13 behind both Centerville and Knoxville. The Fillies were 27 shots better than fourth-place Fairfield.

Bailey Maher and Halle Wheatley led Shenandoah’s effort with matching 101s. Brooke Bauer added a 105 and Jocelyn Kirk’s 112 completed Shenandoah’s team score.

Morgan McGargill was the other Shenandoah athlete that made the trip. She shot a 116.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bauer leads Fillies past Clarinda
Sports

Bauer leads Fillies past Clarinda

  • Updated

The Clarinda boys and Shenandoah girls protected their home course with dual wins as the two rivals matched up with each other Tuesday, April 6.

Mustangs take 6th at Treynor
Sports

Mustangs take 6th at Treynor

The field events and sprint relays led the Shenandoah Mustangs to a sixth-place finish at the Jerome Howe Relays in Treynor Tuesday, April 6.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics