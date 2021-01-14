Maher, Zwickel earn individual honors at Red Oak Tourney

Shenandoah senior Bailey Maher and freshman Seth Zwickel earned individual honors as the Mustangs placed third and the Fillies fourth at the Red Oak Bowling Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Maher led the girls field with the top overall game (224) and the top overall series (370).

Zwickel’s 247 opening game tied him with Jon Piper of Red Oak and Hunter Merksick of Lewis Central for overall high game. Piper’s 473 took overall top series honors.

The Shenandoah boys finished with a pin count of 2,620 to beat Harlan and Creston, but lose to Red Oak and Lewis Central. The Tigers scored a 2,870 to win.

The Shenandoah girls ended at 1,987 pins, beating only Red Oak. Harlan won with 2,268 pins, just ahead of Lewis Central. Creston finished third.

Alexa Munsinger was second best on the day for the Fillies. She used a 169 opening game to carry her to a 294 series. Emma Herr was next with a 268, followed by Hannah Stearns’ 243, Natalie VanScoy’s 229 and a 208 from Hanah Pelster.

Zwickel only shot a 149 after his 247 opener for a 396 series, which was second best for the Mustangs.

Zayne Zwickel led the way with a strong 440.