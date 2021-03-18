Maher, Zwickel named Shenandoah's top bowlers

The Shenandoah bowling teams didn’t have great numbers this winter, but the Mustangs ended their season back at the state tournament, and the Fillies finished the year with their best performance of the season.
Head coach Darin Pease said that made for a successful season for his teams, which were honored and recognized at their annual banquet Monday, March 15, at Little Waite Lanes.
Pease said the overall growth in both of his teams was impressive. Senior Zayne Zwickel led the Mustangs, but Pease said nearly all of the varsity regulars on the boys team had a night where they led the team.
Zwickel won four of the five team awards for the Mustangs, which are all earned by their statistics for the season. Zwickel had the team’s high game (269) and high series (462). He was also the team’s Road Warrior, given to the bowler with the best road average (194), and the Most Valuable Player, given to the bowler with the best overall average (194).
Treye Herr earned the Most Improved Average award with a 22 pin improvement per game from last season.
Bailey Maher led the Fillies in almost every meet during the season. She also won four of the five awards. She had high game (224) and high series (376). She was the Road Warrior (153) and Most Valuable Player (154).
Emma Herr took home the Most Improved Average award for the girls with a 14 pin improvement per game.
Pease was confident Maher could lead his young girls’ team and she did.
“Bailey is a competitor and she always wanted to be the best,” Pease said. “She has bowled for a few years now and improved almost 20 pins this year alone.”
Alexa Munsinger joined Maher as the seniors on the girls team, and in just her second year in the program proved to be a valuable contributor.
“Alexa walked in last year with bowling as something to do,” Pease said, “but she quickly became someone who wanted to get better. She is someone who likes to compete and tries to keep it fun at the same time.”
Hanah Pelster, Grace Teague, Natalie Van Scoy and Hannah Stearns were all first year letter winners for the Fillies, with the freshman Stearns stepping up with a 344 series at the district tournament. Pease said all of those girls grew a lot.
“We faced a couple of really good girls teams during the season,” Pease said. “That’s a good thing for preparation, but can be a bit of a downer when the wins aren’t there. The girls did go into districts with a ‘why not us attitude?,’ and bowled the best they have all year. I can’t really ask for much more.”
The Mustangs had to replace five bowlers from last season’s state tournament team and Pease was unsure how they would respond with COVID and a lack of depth, but they got it done and returned to the state tournament.
“They did what they needed to at the end and got back to Waterloo,” Pease said. “That’s always the goal, but I’m not sure how many people thought we could pull it off.”
Zwickel and Cain Lorimor exit the program as seniors.
“Zayne has been one of the best that Shenandoah has had,” Pease said. “He has so much experience that can’t be taught or replaced. He was part of many records that have been broken in the last few years.”
“Cain came every day and tried to improve,” Pease continued. “He made some significant strides toward the end of the year and always did it with a great attitude. He was a particularly important vocal leader as well, picking up others who may have been down on themselves.”
Lorimor was a first year letter winner, along with Dylan Gray, Alex Razee and Seth Zwickel. Razee and Gray were the leaders in Shenandoah’s district championship performance, finishing second and third overall.
Pease said going forward it’s simply about getting to the lanes as much as possible.
“Bowling is no different than any other sport,” Pease said. “Basketball players shoot, baseball players throw and runners run,” Pease said. “Coming into a season with even a couple games under your belt gets the improvement started sooner. Most of the powerhouse bowling teams come from strong youth leagues. It is one of the hardest things to just walk in and start on day one.”