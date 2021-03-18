Maher, Zwickel named Shenandoah's top bowlers

“They did what they needed to at the end and got back to Waterloo,” Pease said. “That’s always the goal, but I’m not sure how many people thought we could pull it off.”

Zwickel and Cain Lorimor exit the program as seniors.

“Zayne has been one of the best that Shenandoah has had,” Pease said. “He has so much experience that can’t be taught or replaced. He was part of many records that have been broken in the last few years.”

“Cain came every day and tried to improve,” Pease continued. “He made some significant strides toward the end of the year and always did it with a great attitude. He was a particularly important vocal leader as well, picking up others who may have been down on themselves.”

Lorimor was a first year letter winner, along with Dylan Gray, Alex Razee and Seth Zwickel. Razee and Gray were the leaders in Shenandoah’s district championship performance, finishing second and third overall.

Pease said going forward it’s simply about getting to the lanes as much as possible.

“Bowling is no different than any other sport,” Pease said. “Basketball players shoot, baseball players throw and runners run,” Pease said. “Coming into a season with even a couple games under your belt gets the improvement started sooner. Most of the powerhouse bowling teams come from strong youth leagues. It is one of the hardest things to just walk in and start on day one.”