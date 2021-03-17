Many memories made in Lorimor's 4-sport career

Cain Lorimor is a Shenandoah senior that plays four sports in just three seasons.

Lorimor begins our series of area seniors who have been involved in four sports during their high school career.

He has competed in basketball and bowling during the winter months while also playing baseball and football, which he says are his favorite two sports.

“My favorite sport is probably baseball because of the warm weather,” Lorimor said. “I just love the game wherever I’m playing. My second favorite is probably football because of how fun it was this year. It was great being out there with my teammates making memories.”

Lorimor has played about everywhere on the baseball diamond over the years, and said his recent years in the outfield have been pretty enjoyable.

“Growing up, I always liked playing the infield,” Lorimor said, “but here lately I have loved the outfield because I have more room to run around out there.”

Baseball is also probably his favorite sport to watch, saying he cheers for the Kansas City Royals, and enjoys trying to figure out the mental side of the game.

“There is a new strategy for every batter and every pitch,” Lorimor said.