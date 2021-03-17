Many memories made in Lorimor's 4-sport career

Cain Lorimor is a Shenandoah senior that plays four sports in just three seasons.
Lorimor begins our series of area seniors who have been involved in four sports during their high school career.
He has competed in basketball and bowling during the winter months while also playing baseball and football, which he says are his favorite two sports.
“My favorite sport is probably baseball because of the warm weather,” Lorimor said. “I just love the game wherever I’m playing. My second favorite is probably football because of how fun it was this year. It was great being out there with my teammates making memories.”
Lorimor has played about everywhere on the baseball diamond over the years, and said his recent years in the outfield have been pretty enjoyable.
“Growing up, I always liked playing the infield,” Lorimor said, “but here lately I have loved the outfield because I have more room to run around out there.”
Baseball is also probably his favorite sport to watch, saying he cheers for the Kansas City Royals, and enjoys trying to figure out the mental side of the game.
“There is a new strategy for every batter and every pitch,” Lorimor said.
Lorimor said playing sports is a great way to make memories and make friends and that’s a big reason he’s stayed in all four sports, most of which he’s played for a long time.
“I have been playing football, basketball and baseball ever since I can remember,” Lorimor said. “I started bowling in seventh grade. My friend Zayne (Zwickel) got me into it. My parents were pretty involved in sports and I was pretty active (growing up) and wanted to play sports. They signed me up and I have been there ever since.”
Lorimor said his dad spent a lot of time coaching his teams growing up and working with him quite a bit in multiple sports.
Lorimor and Zwickel were the only two seniors on the Shenandoah bowling team’s recent trip to the state tournament, a memory Lorimor said will stay with him for a long time.
“Going to state bowling was pretty fun,” Lorimor said. “Beating Red Oak in football this year was really fun too. Those are probably my top two memories at least of this year.”
Lorimor had to step up and help lead a young bowling team this winter while he had several more classmates helping him lead in basketball and football. Leadership has been one trait he’s picked up on quite a bit as he’s progressed through high school.
“In some of the sports you have to be a leader and being one of the few seniors in certain sports, I had to step up and lead,” said Lorimor. “I have also learned time management, especially being involved in other clubs and getting my homework done.”
Lorimor is also involved in FFA, NHS and Student Council at Shenandoah High School.
Taking college classes in the afternoons has actually helped ease his daily schedule some, especially while doing two sports during the winter months. He said he’s often at the school before classes start to lift weights, but usually has some down time during the afternoon hours to get caught up on anything that needs to be done.
We’re a year removed from school and sports being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lorimor said being out of school was pretty nice at the beginning, but grew old and concerning rather quickly.
“I started wondering what am I going to do and how am I going to stay in shape,” Lorimor said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a baseball season and I didn’t really know what to do to stay in shape. I tried to stay as active as possible and went and threw with some friends a couple times.”
After high school is done, Lorimor is currently planning on attending Iowa Western in Council Bluffs for two years.
“I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do,” Lorimor said, “Maybe something in therapy, but I’m not sure yet.”