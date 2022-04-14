 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin, Barrett lead Essex/Stanton golf at Southwest Valley

Jacob Martin, Essex/Stanton

Essex/Stanton freshman Jacob Martin hits his tee shot on the ninth hole Tuesday, April 12, at the Shenandoah Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex/Stanton golf teams both finished third to Southwest Valley and Red Oak Monday, April 11, at Happy Hollow, outside Corning.

The Trojans finished with a team score of 220, losing to Southwest Valley’s 192 and Red Oak’s 214. The Essex/Stanton girls had just two athletes and didn’t post a team score. Red Oak’s score of 248 was better than Southwest Valley’s 259.

In the girls field, Hailee Barrett led the Trojanettes with a 55, just one stroke behind Southwest Valley’s Becca Wetzel, who was runner-up. Brynn Kraus of Red Oak was medalist with a 49.

Abby Burke added a 66 for the Trojanettes.

Southwest Valley had the top two athletes in the boys field with Owen Wilkinson’s 41 taking top honors and Jake Oathoudt finishing second with a 44.

Jacob Martin led Essex/Stanton with a 47 with Kywin Tibben not far behind with a 50. Hunter Jarrett led Red Oak with a 50.

Ian Thompson shot a 61 and Jacob Robinette a 62 to make up the rest of the Essex/Stanton team score. Dylan Barrett added a 64 and Brice Sederburg a 69.

