Martin steps in, leads Stanton/Essex to win at Murray

Stanton/Essex junior Josh Martin stepped in at quarterback for the injured Carter Johnson and had a hand in all three touchdowns as the Vikings won at Murray 24-22 Friday, Oct. 1.

Martin’s 70 yard pass to Jack Roberts tied the game early in the fourth quarter and then Martin ran in the two point conversion to give the Vikings the lead.

Murray drove down the field, looking to respond, but was turned away on downs, giving the Vikings their fourth victory of the season.

It was a non-district game for both teams, but a nice win for the Vikings ahead of two district games to end the season that will determine their postseason fate.

Martin found Levi Martin for an eight yard touchdown pass to open the scoring with the two point play giving Stanton/Essex an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

Murray scored the next 14 points on two touchdowns and a safety, but Josh Martin found the end zone with a rushing touchdown late in the first half and the Vikings led 16-14 at halftime after another successful two point play.

Josh Martin completed 10 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards with a score on 10 carries. Logan Roberts led the backs with 48 yards rushing on 14 attempts.