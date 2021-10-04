 Skip to main content
Martin steps in, leads Stanton/Essex to win at Murray
Martin steps in, leads Stanton/Essex to win at Murray

Kooper Nelson, Stanton/Essex

Stanton/Essex sophomore Kooper Nelson (99, middle) makes a block for the Vikings Friday, Oct. 1, during a road win over Murray, while quarterback Josh Martin turns around to hand the ball off and lineman Tristan Frank (35, right) looks to make a block.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Stanton/Essex junior Josh Martin stepped in at quarterback for the injured Carter Johnson and had a hand in all three touchdowns as the Vikings won at Murray 24-22 Friday, Oct. 1.

Martin’s 70 yard pass to Jack Roberts tied the game early in the fourth quarter and then Martin ran in the two point conversion to give the Vikings the lead.

Murray drove down the field, looking to respond, but was turned away on downs, giving the Vikings their fourth victory of the season.

It was a non-district game for both teams, but a nice win for the Vikings ahead of two district games to end the season that will determine their postseason fate.

Martin found Levi Martin for an eight yard touchdown pass to open the scoring with the two point play giving Stanton/Essex an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

Murray scored the next 14 points on two touchdowns and a safety, but Josh Martin found the end zone with a rushing touchdown late in the first half and the Vikings led 16-14 at halftime after another successful two point play.

Josh Martin completed 10 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards with a score on 10 carries. Logan Roberts led the backs with 48 yards rushing on 14 attempts.

Jack Roberts and Levi Martin combined to catch six passes for 169 yards and two scores.

Logan Roberts had another big game defensively for the Vikings with 13.5 tackles and two tackles for loss. Levi Martin added 9.5 tackles and Quentin Thornburg contributed seven. Thornburg and Martin added two tackles for loss each. Jonan Wookey and Tristan Frank finished with 5.5 tackles each and Johnny Resh had five with three tackles for loss.

Murray rushed for 287 yards with Zack Belden leading the Mustangs with 136 yards and all three touchdowns, but they fell to 3-3 on the season.

Stanton/Essex hosts Bedford in Essex Friday. A win there would likely set up a win and you’re in the playoffs game at East Mills to wrap up the regular season.

