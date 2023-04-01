The Essex/Stanton boys and girls golf teams opened the season at CAM Thursday, March 30, with the Trojan boys losing to the host Cougars. Southwest Valley was also in the field and the Timberwolves were the only girls team to post a team score.

The Trojans fired a 201 to CAM’s 171. Kywin Tibben and Jacob Martin shared top honors for the Trojans with a 48. Derek Bartlett and Kaden Buick completed Essex/Stanton’s team score with Bartlett finishing the nine holes in 52 strokes and Buick in 53.

Bradley Franks shot a 55 and Jacob Robinette at 61 to complete the Essex/Stanton lineup.

The Essex/Stanton girls had just two athletes on the course in the season opener and Jenna Stephens led the team with a 54. Leah Sandin added a 59.

The Southwest Valley girls fired a 249 to win the triangular.

The Essex/Stanton teams are back on the course Monday in Griswold for a triangular that also includes Nodaway Valley.