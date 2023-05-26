Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SHENANDOAH – Clarinda senior James McCall struck out 11 Shenandoah batters as part of a complete game shutout in a 6-0 Clarinda win Thursday, May 25.

McCall worked around three hits and one walk and set the tone for the Cardinals in their season opener.

“I was getting ahead early throwing the fastball for a strike,” McCall said, “then I could attack with the curve ball.”

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said McCall did a good job on opening night.

“James was pounding the zone,” Eberly said. “His ball moves enough and that makes it hard on hitters. He threw the curve ball just enough to keep them off-balanced and that made his fastball look pretty good.”

Shenandoah had chances offensively with runners in scoring position in three different innings but couldn’t piece enough offense together to score a run.

“We weren’t aggressive enough,” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said on his team’s offensive performance. "(McCall) was throwing strikes and doing a good job mixing his pitches and putting us in a hole. We weren’t aggressive enough early in the count. Sometimes we got in there and weren’t ready to hit and he took advantage of it.”

Dalton Athen, Gage Herron and Eli Cameron had the Shenandoah hits.

Meanwhile, the Clarinda bats put up a pair of three-run innings against Shenandoah starting pitcher Jade Spangler. A walk and a hit by pitch started the game and then Creighton Tuzzio homered to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Singles by Ronnie Weidman and McCall opened the third inning. Tuzzio walked to load the bases and then a passed ball and an error allowed all three to score. Clarinda had additional chances, but left 10 on base.

“It was good to get our bats going early,” Eberly said. “That’s going to be a work in progress this year because we just don’t have a lot of varsity experience at the plate. We’ll be learning on the fly.”

Weidman and Levi Wise had two hits each to lead the Cardinals with Weidman and Tuzzio scoring two runs each.

For the Mustangs, Spangler was charged with all six runs over three innings of work. He struck out five.

“Jade was a little off (Thursday) and he probably pressed early,” Roberts said. “His curve ball wasn’t working early. It started working better as the game went on, but he just didn’t have his best stuff.”

Gage Herron came on in relief and despite walking five, pitched three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Seth Zwickel struck out two in a scoreless seventh.

The Mustangs end the week with a 1-2 record, and Roberts said he would like to see his top players step up and each take ownership of a certain position.

“We’re very fluid right now, which is good and bad,” Roberts said. “We don’t have a set lineup. We have some guys we can write in pen, but a lot of guys we’re writing in pencil right now. The good is there are a lot of kids who have that opportunity. We have some depth and we have some players who have the potential to be pretty special. They just need to take it.”

Shenandoah is off until a road doubleheader against St. Albert Tuesday. Clarinda is home Friday to take on Glenwood.