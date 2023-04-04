All eight scores that counted for the team score in Clarinda boys golf’s home dual with Glenwood Monday, April 3, were between 38 and 44, but the Rams were a stroke better, earning a 163-164 win over the Cardinals.

James McCall led Clarinda with a 39, one stroke behind Glenwood’s Branden Sneed for medalist honors.

Caden Butt was two strokes off the lead with a 40 for the Cardinals. Brevin Coston added a 41 while Kort Neal and Karsten Beckel shared the final team score place with a 44. Noah Comer added a 47 for the Cardinals.

Glenwood’s next three scores were a 40, a 42 and a 43.

Clarinda is back home Tuesday to face Shenandoah.