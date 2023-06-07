James McCall was a complete game winner in leading the Clarinda baseball team to a 6-2 victory at Creston Tuesday, June 6.

The Cardinal softball team led early, but fell 15-5 to the Panthers.

On the baseball diamond, the Cardinals used a four-run third inning to seize control of the game and led throughout. They added two runs in the fifth inning.

McCall was the story for the Cardinals, striking out five while giving up four hits, two walks and two earned runs in seven innings pitched. He also had two hits and an RBI with the bat.

Cole Baumgart led the Clarinda offense with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Ronnie Weidman added two hits — including a double — and a run scored. Caden Butt had a hit, a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals improved to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

On the softball diamond, Lylly Merrill’s three-run home run was the highlight of a four-run third inning that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, however, as Creston scored four of its own in the home third, the first of four straight multi-run innings for the Panthers.

Clarinda added its final run in the top of the fifth frame.

Merrill’s home run was one of her two hits. She also doubled as part of her three-RBI day. Jerzee Knight, Kaylah Degase and Maddie Cole added two hits each for the Cardinals. Degase scored a run, stole two bases and drove in a run. Knight and Cole both doubled and Knight also produced a run.

Andi Woods started in the circle for the Cardinals and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings. She was charged with 13 runs, 10 earned. Addison Wagoner came on relief and worked one full inning before the game was called in the home sixth.

Clarinda fell to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

The Cardinals travel to Dowling Catholic for a doubleheader Wednesday before both Clarinda teams are at Glenwood Thursday.