 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McGargill advances to regional golf final

  • 0
Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill hits her approach shot from the first fairway Friday, May 13, at the Shenandoah Golf Course during the first round regional tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies finished 12 strokes out of extending their golf season Friday, May 13, at a Class 2A regional first round tournament in Shenandoah, but senior Morgan McGargill finished fourth overall to advance to Wednesday’s regional final.

McGargill shot a 95 to earn the fourth of six individual qualifying positions for the regional final Wednesday at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic.

Treynor had the top two individuals and easily won the team title with a 372. Panorama finished second with a 424 to also advance with the Fillies third at a 436.

Mya Hammons finished with the next best score for Shenandoah with a 107. Amelia Mattes added a 115 and Molli Finn a 119 to complete Shenandoah’s team score.

The Fillies also got a 120 from Jocelyn Kirk and a 131 from Keelee Razee.

McGargill will be part of a regional final Wednesday that includes four full teams and just three additional individuals, including McGargill. The top six individuals, including ties, advance to the state tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship