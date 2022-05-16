McGargill advances to regional golf final

The Shenandoah Fillies finished 12 strokes out of extending their golf season Friday, May 13, at a Class 2A regional first round tournament in Shenandoah, but senior Morgan McGargill finished fourth overall to advance to Wednesday’s regional final.

McGargill shot a 95 to earn the fourth of six individual qualifying positions for the regional final Wednesday at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic.

Treynor had the top two individuals and easily won the team title with a 372. Panorama finished second with a 424 to also advance with the Fillies third at a 436.

Mya Hammons finished with the next best score for Shenandoah with a 107. Amelia Mattes added a 115 and Molli Finn a 119 to complete Shenandoah’s team score.

The Fillies also got a 120 from Jocelyn Kirk and a 131 from Keelee Razee.

McGargill will be part of a regional final Wednesday that includes four full teams and just three additional individuals, including McGargill. The top six individuals, including ties, advance to the state tournament.