 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McGargill just misses qualifying for state golf

  • 0
Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill hits her approach shot from the first fairway Friday, May 13, at the Shenandoah Golf Course during the first round regional tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill’s 96 at a Class 2A regional golf final Wednesday, May 18, at Nishna Hills in Atlantic, left her one stroke shy of qualifying for the state tournament.

McGargill tied for seventh in the field with the 95 from OABCIG’s Rylee Krayenhagen earning the sixth and final qualifying spot.

Makenna Carlson of Roland-Story won the individual title with an 83 and led Roland-Story to the team title with a 382.

McGargill is one of four seniors on this year’s varsity roster that exit the program, along with Mya Hammons, Jocelyn Kirk and Keelee Razee.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive