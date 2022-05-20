McGargill just misses qualifying for state golf

Shenandoah senior Morgan McGargill’s 96 at a Class 2A regional golf final Wednesday, May 18, at Nishna Hills in Atlantic, left her one stroke shy of qualifying for the state tournament.

McGargill tied for seventh in the field with the 95 from OABCIG’s Rylee Krayenhagen earning the sixth and final qualifying spot.

Makenna Carlson of Roland-Story won the individual title with an 83 and led Roland-Story to the team title with a 382.

McGargill is one of four seniors on this year’s varsity roster that exit the program, along with Mya Hammons, Jocelyn Kirk and Keelee Razee.