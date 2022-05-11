McGargill sixth, Fillies fourth at Hawkeye 10 Golf Tournament

Morgan McGargill finished sixth overall and led the Shenandoah girls golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Girls Golf Tournament Monday, May 9, at Crestmoor Golf Course in Creston.

The Fillies completed play with a team score of 446, finishing 17 shots behind champion Atlantic and runner-up Creston. St. Albert was third with a 441.

McGargill shot a 99 for her 18 holes, just seven shots behind champion Maria Groumoutis of Creston, who beat the field by three strokes.

The other five Fillies in the field were within seven strokes of each other, led by a 115 from Mya Hammons and Amelia Mattes. The 12th and final medalist position scored a 109.

Molli Finn completed Shenandoah’s team score with a 117. Jocelyn Kirk added a 118 and Keelee Razee a 122 for the Fillies.

Shenandoah hosts a Class 2A first round regional tournament, which is Friday.