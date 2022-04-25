 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McGargill, Spangler earn medals in Corning

Hammons McGargill

Shenandoah seniors Mya Hammons (left) and Morgan McGargill (right) show off their runner-up and medalist medals from the Southwest Valley triangular Thursday, April 21.

 Photo courtesy Kyan Kirkholm

The Shenandoah Fillies golf team earned a triangular win over Southwest Valley and Creston Thursday, April 21, at Happy Hollow outside Corning, while the Mustangs beat Creston, but lost to the hosts from Southwest Valley.

Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill and Mya Hammons were the top two scorers in the girls field as the Fillies finished with a 207 to beat Southwest Valley’s 215 and Creston’s 221.

McGargill ended her nine-hole round with a 47 and Hammons a 51. Amelia Mattes added a 52 and Jocelyn Kirk a 57 to complete Shenandoah’s team score.

Molli Finn and Keelee Razee added matching 62s for the Fillies.

Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler was medalist in the boys field with a 40 as the Mustangs finished with a 200 team score.

Southwest Valley won the triangular with a 188. Creston ended with a 206.

Nick Opal shot a 48, Derek Bartlett a 50 and Terin Courtier a 62 for the Mustangs.

