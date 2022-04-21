McGargill, Spangler lead Shenandoah golf at Treynor

Both Shenandoah golf teams left Treynor with a dual loss Tuesday, April 19.

The Fillies posted a 232, which was 30 shots behind the Cardinals. The Mustangs shot a 227, losing to Treynor’s 179.

Treynor’s Ethan Konz was the boys medalist with a 41.

Jade Spangler led Shenandoah with a 46, the same score as the next three Cardinals.

Nick Opal shot a 49 and Derek Bartlett a 51 for the Mustangs while Terin Courtier added an 81 to complete the team score and the lineup.

In the girls field, the Cardinals had the top three scorers with Madeline Lewis leading the way with a 45 and Brooklynn Currin just behind with a 46.

Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a 56 and Mya Hammons posted a 57. Amelia Mattes fired a 59 and Molli Finn a 60 to complete Shenandoah’s team score. The Fillies also saw Jocelyn Kirk post a 62 and Keelee Razee a 70.

The Shenandoah teams travel together again Thursday, this time to Corning to for a triangular with Southwest Valley and Creston.