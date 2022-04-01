McGinnis' invaluable career at SHS down to final months

For 26 years, Connie McGinnis has done all she can to encourage students, help coaches and make Shenandoah High School the best host for parents and fans from opposing schools.

McGinnis’ last day as athletic director secretary at Shenandoah High School is June 30, and likely all that know McGinnis will agree she has done a great job at all of those things and more.

McGinnis took the district’s early retirement package this year and said at this time last year retirement wasn’t on her mind.

“I didn’t think about it at first,” McGinnis said, “but after people started talking about it, I started to think ‘Why wouldn’t I do this?’ I have had a year to think about it and some days I wonder ‘What did I do?’ and then there are other days when I know it’s time to step away and let someone else do it.”

McGinnis also received the Iowa High School Athletic Director Association’s Administrative Assistant of the Year award Monday at the IHSADA’s state convention in Coralville, an award she said she was “very shocked” to receive.

Her first year at the school was her first in her current position, as AD secretary, in 1996.

“Ron (Lotteridge) and Brian (Goughner) hired me and gave the chance,” McGinnis said, “and it just blossomed from there. When I first started we didn’t rely on computers, it was a lot of pen and paper. That’s probably been the biggest change.”

McGinnis said her kids were still in school when she started.

“I thought working at the school would be great,” McGinnis said. “The kids were still at home and we were pretty involved with them. I’m sure they were thrilled when I told them I’m going to be working at the school and that’s the last thing they wanted to hear. It was extra sweet because they were so involved in athletics.”

McGinnis has worked with 12 athletic directors in her 26 years. Jon Weinrich is the current AD and in his second year in the position. He started at the high school in 2004 and is also the head high school girls basketball coach. He said McGinnis has been huge in helping him figure out the job over the last two years.

“Connie has shown and trained me to do numerous things throughout my first two years,” Weinrich said. “She has been essential in running successful cross country and track meets. She lines up all the workers for the events we hold throughout the year. She prepares paper work for workers and lines up all the food we need to treat coaches, officials and workers for hospitality rooms. She knows when things are due and has them done in a timely fashion.”

Weinrich took over the AD position from Aaron Burdorf, who is now in his second year as the K-8 principal in the district. He was the AD for three years before that and is about to start his fourth season as head softball coach. Burdorf’s first school year as AD was also his first school year in Shenandoah.

“As I moved to Shenandoah, Connie was a huge asset as I wasn’t familiar with southwest Iowa or the Hawkeye 10,” Burdorf said. “Connie is so well respected and connected. She takes care of so many things that you don’t know happen behind the scenes. Connie has been in the business long enough to know when things need done and knows who to contact when you need help.”

McGinnis said her goal when hosting an event, whatever it is, is to make Shenandoah the best host. She lines up the workers for each event from someone running the clock, to announcers, ticket takers, concession stand workers, concession stand food and to make sure everything is ready for the other team and the officials. She divides it up by season and by sport.

“I want people that come here from a different town to think wow,” McGinnis said. “We were treated really nicely, or they did this very well, or they knew what they were doing.”

She adds another part of her job is to make life easier for the athletic director and the students.

“There are things I try not to have (the AD) worry about,” McGinnis said. “They know then that it’s going to be taken care of because they are doing 100 other things. The kids are the reason we’re here. I make sure they have what they need and I like to talk to them, especially after a contest, and congratulate them if they have a good game and give them any kudos that they need.”

McGinnis said being there for the coaches is another big part of her job.

“Coaches are very busy and they are away from their families,” McGinnis said. “I have a coach in my family so I know exactly what it’s like. Anything I can do to make it easier for them so they can get home and worry about the other stuff. They are there for the kids and that’s what they need to do. I’ll do any behind the scenes work or paperwork that needs done so they can not only do their job, but get home too.”

Andy Campbell is the head boys cross country coach and has been a teacher and coach at Shenandoah nearly as long as McGinnis has held her position. He said McGinnis makes everyone’s life easier.

“Connie has been the glue that has held our athletic department together,” Campbell said. “We have had a lot of turnover in the AD position, but she has been the one constant. She does a great job of planning ahead and anticipating things that need done or changed. Her professionalism has made the department very strong.”

Shenandoah head tennis coach Brian Daoust has been in the district and coached four different sports since 2005. He said McGinnis always knows what to expect and does her best to solve any problems before they come up.

“So many issues have been prevented and life has been made easier because of her ability to juggle the schedules and events that each season presents,” Daoust said. “She is available and approachable to our coaches. She answers a lot of questions because she is knowledgeable and has experience. That being said, she doesn’t cross the line and assume what all the answers are. She is a great team player and wants Shenandoah athletics/activities to succeed.”

McGinnis said she has very much enjoyed her time at Shenandoah High School and said her favorite part is working with the kids.

“Seeing the kids and seeing their success (is my favorite part),” McGinnis said, “and the people here. We have a good thing here at the high school. It’s a good atmosphere. The kids come in in the morning and say hey. They don’t have to do that. It makes me feel good.”

Starting in the fall of 2022, McGinnis won’t be at her usual spot at the high school and Burdorf and Weinrich agree McGinnis will be missed by all.

“As a staff member or student everyone knows Connie and knows that if you need an answer you go to her,” Burdorf said. “I think the biggest thing I will miss is the conversations. The district will miss her smiling face when you walk into the high school office.”

“We will miss Connie,” Weinrich said. “She’s known by one name to almost everyone in southwest Iowa and has taken care of whatever we have needed the past 26 years. She has kept the athletic department stable while personally helping new teachers, students and coaches feel comfortable and welcomed from the moment they arrive at Shenandoah.”

A lot of the reason McGinnis has stayed at it as long as she has is the people she works with.

“I work and have worked with exceptional people over the years,” McGinnis said. “We have great teachers and coaches and I am very lucky to have worked with them.”

McGinnis’ last day is June 30 and said besides the usual day-to-day tasks, she’ll spend a lot of time working ahead to make the transition as easy as possible. She said her eight grandkids will likely take up a lot of her time after retirement. They are spread out between Shenandoah, Council Bluffs and Johnston and range from one year old to sixth grade. And while she’s looking forward to more time with them and doesn’t plan on leaving Shenandoah any time soon, she knows she’ll miss being at the school on a daily basis.

“It will be different,” McGinnis said on retirement. “This is a special place. I went to school here. My kids went to school here. It’s a dear place.”