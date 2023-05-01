Clarinda senior Isaac Jones earned a Drake Relays medal in the long jump, highlighting Clarinda’s weekend at the Drake Relays.

The Cardinals competed in seven events April 27-29 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, with Jones’ fifth-place leap of 21 feet, 3.75 inches, being one of the highlights for the Cardinals.

The other major highlight involved a school record from senior Mayson Hartley in the 1,500-meter run. She entered as the last of 21 qualifiers and ran in the middle of the pack much of the race, finishing 13th and breaking her own program record for the event in 4 minutes, 45.52 seconds.

“It was great to see Mayson go out there and compete,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said. “There was no doubt in my head she would beat her incoming rank because that’s the type of athlete and competitor she is. She got out great and continued to execute her race plan from start to finish. She proved she was very deserving to run at the Drake Relays.”

Jones’s jump of 21-3.75 came in his third jump of prelims and gave him the lead. All four of his clean jumps were at least 20-11, but he couldn’t go any farther in any of his three jumps in the finals and was overtaken by four athletes.

Jones also competed in the high jump and cleared 6-5 to finish in a tie for 12th.

“I was very pleased with how Isaac competed at Drake,” Blank said. “It’s a stage he has been on several times before, but it’s always a bit nerve wracking when you get down there and see all of the best athletes in the state competing in the same event. Warm-ups didn’t go well at high jump, but he settled in and cleared 6-1 the first time during competition. 6-5 is the highest he has cleared at Drake Relays, so that is a confidence boost heading into May. As for long jump, he is starting to click. For him to not even have tried long jump until a year ago to (now) being a Drake medalist is nothing short of impressive.”

Jones was joined in the long jump by teammate Tadyn Brown, who never could settle in and after scratching his first two attempts, he went just 18-11.75 for his third and final attempt to finish 23rd.

“Tadyn wasn’t pleased with how he jumped,” Blank said. “His steps were a bit off during run-throughs but we made adjustments and got them locked in. His first attempt was a solid jump, but he scratched by about half a foot. We adjusted his steps again, but from then on he was a bit tentative down the runway.”

Jerzee Knight returned from an injury to run in the 100-meter dash and then anchor the 4x100 meter relay for the Cardinals. Knight had qualified for the long jump, but opted not to compete there and then ran a time of 12.86 to finish 26th out of 32 competitors in the 100. She was joined in the 4x100 by Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier and Bailey Nordyke, finishing 43rd out of 96 teams in a time of 51.62.

“The girls executed very well in the 4x1,” Blank said. “For various reasons, the girls haven’t been able to practice handoffs much and we haven’t run those four since early April. Regardless, they went out there on a big stage and executed very well. It was great to see Jerzee back on the track.”

The boys also competed in the 4x100 relay with a team of Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Jonah Norton and Cooper Phillips finishing 74th in 45.15.

“Those four had not run together yet this year and it showed in the handoffs,” Blank said. “Tadyn to Wyatt looked sharp as they have been handing off to each other almost all year but our last two exchanges struggled a bit. Overall, it was great for Jonah and Cooper to be able to get experience at the Blue Oval, because those two guys we expect to be back there in late May.”

Blank said overall it was a good weekend as his teams now set their sights on the season’s final few weeks.

“There were a lot of good things and some things that need to be worked on,” Blank said. “It was great to see different competition and to see how we stacked up against other 2A teams. Class 2A is looking great around the state this year, so we have to step up our game as well down the stretch.”

The stretch run for the Cardinals starts with the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Thursday in Red Oak.

Full Clarinda results

Girls

100-meter dash: 26. Jerzee Knight 12.86.

1,500-meter run: 13. Mayson Hartley 4:45.52.

4x100 meter relay: 43. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 51.62.

Boys

Long jump: 12. Isaac Jones 6-5.

High jump: 5. Isaac Jones 21-3.75; 23. Tadyn Brown 18-11.75.

4x100 meter relay: 74. Clarinda 45.15.