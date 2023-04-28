The Sidney boys golf team fired a 179 to slip past Bedford and Lenox at a triangular Thursday, April 27, at the Lenox Municipal Golf Course.

Bedford was second with a 182, followed by Lenox’s 188.

The Sidney girls fired a 214, while Bedford and Lenox had just one athlete each in the field.

Sidney’s Will Bryant posted the day’s lowest score with a 41, three strokes better than teammate Hayden Thompson and the Bedford duo of Micah Johnson and Tate Rowan. Thompson earned runner-up honors on the tiebreak.

Michael Hensley added a 45 for the Cowboys, while Kolt Payne and Grant Whitehead carded matching 49s. Elliott Ward completed Sidney’s lineup with a 64.

Eve Brumbaugh was the girls medalist with a 47, beating runner-up Kendra Sleep of Bedford by three strokes.

Ellie Ward was next for the Cowgirls with a 51. Sycily Baker-Hall shot a 55, while Ellah Pummel completed the team score with a 61. Kiara Kersten was also in the field for Sidney and shot a 69.

The Sidney boys are at home Saturday for their rescheduled tournament and both teams compete again at the Corner Conference Tournament Wednesday in Griswold.