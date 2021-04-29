 Skip to main content
Medalist honors for Nicholas as Essex-Stanton golf earns triangular sweep
Gracee Thompson, Essex

Essex-Stanton sophomore Gracee Thompson hits her approach shot during a Trojanette dual win over East Mills Friday, April 23.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex-Stanton golf teams earned road wins over Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley Tuesday, April 27, at Corning’s Happy Hollow Country Club.

The Trojanettes shot a 218 to beat Mount Ayr, who also shot a 218, and Southwest Valley, who didn’t post a team score.

The Trojanettes took the tiebreaker over Mount Ayr because fifth golfer Gracee Thompson shot a lower score than Mount Ayr’s fifth golfer.

Helen Nicholas shot a 45 to lead the Trojanettes and earn medalist honors.

Allie Sandin added a 54, Abby Burke a 59 and Leah Sandin a 60 to make up the Trojanette team score in front of a 62 from Thompson.

The Trojans shot a 202 to beat Southwest Valley’s 205 and Mount Ayr’s 239.

Nash English led the Trojans with a runner-up score of 49.

The next three Trojans, Brody Thompson, Philip Franks and Kywin Tibben, all shot a 51 to make up the team score.

Tucker Hadden shot a 52 and Dylan Barrett a 62 for the Trojans.

