Jade Spangler fired a 36 to take medalist honors as the Shenandoah boys golf team finished second in a triangular Tuesday, April 25, at the Glenwood Country Club.

Shenandoah’s team score of 180 trailed Glenwood’s 159, but beat Fremont-Mills’ 186.

Spangler’s 36 beat Glenwood’s Gavin Schau and Jason Colpitts by a single stroke for top honors. JT Mahaney led the Knights with a 44.

Ethan Laughlin carded Shenandoah’s next best score with a 45. Tyler Babe followed with a 48 and then Brody Burdorf and Logan Twyman finished with matching 51s. Jacob Dunkeson ended with a 53 for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah travels to Atlantic Thursday for a triangular with the Trojans and Red Oak.