Treyton Schaapherder opened the cross country season in grand fashion Saturday, Aug. 26, in Glenwood, outdueling Glenwood’s Bryant Keller for the meet win and also smashing Clarinda’s school record.

Schaapherder’s time of 15 minutes, 43 seconds was 30 seconds faster than the previous record, set by John Nichols in 1999. Teammate Kyle Wagoner finished third as the Cardinals were second to Glenwood in the team race.

The Shenandoah boys finished eighth while Essex didn’t post a team score.

Clarinda’s Raenna Henke and Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert posted top five finishes in the girls race with Henke finishing second and Egbert fifth.

The Clarinda girls finished fourth in the team race. Shenandoah and Essex didn’t have enough athletes to post a team score.

Schaapherder – who came into the meet 13 seconds behind Nichols for the 5K program record – beat Keller by five seconds. Wagoner was the only other athlete in the field to break 17 minutes as he took third at 16:25.

Clarinda finished with 69 points, 18 back of Glenwood, and seven better than third-place Kuemper.

Alex Lihs was next for the Cardinals, finishing 14th in an even 18 minutes. Hayden Hash and Grant Barr completed Clarinda’s team score with Hash taking 23rd in 18:27 and Barr 28th in 18:37.

There was just one boys race with each team given unlimited entries. Malcolm Taylor and Creighton Bird were Clarinda’s other two varsity finishers with Taylor 70th in 20:45 and Bird 74th in 20:52.

Other Clarinda athletes in the field were: Jonah Norton, Isaiah Stogdill, Jack Kline, Ben Miller, Cesar Zavala, Corban Hunter, Garrison Hickey and Ian Smith.

Hash, Taylor and Bird are all freshmen for the Cardinals. Shenandoah, meanwhile, was led by a freshman, as Luke Daoust brought home 21st place in 18:23.

“Luke had a very strong first high school race,” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “This was a very talented field and Luke did a nice job of battling the entire race.”

The Mustangs were eighth in the team race with 196 points, 17 behind Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and 12 better than Red Oak.

Hunter Kellogg was Shenandoah’s second best on the day, finishing 45th in 19:36 with what Campbell called a “tremendous” last half of the race. Davin Holste took 50th in 19:57, Andrew Lawrence 52nd in 20:03 and Damien Little Thunder 69th to complete Shenandoah’s team score. Little Thunder finished the course in 20:44. Dalton Kellogg added a 76th-place mark in 20:57 and Rafe Rodewald completed Shenandoah’s varsity lineup, taking 94th in 21:22.

“Davin had one of his best races,” Campbell said. “He got out strong and really pulled the team along. Andrew improved over three minutes from this course last year. Dalton and Rafe are well ahead of where they were this time a year ago.”

Additional Mustangs in the field were: Conor O’Hara, Jonah Chandler, Will Stevenson, Ryan Lawrence, Hendrix Palmer, Lucas Sun, Luke Mather, Vincent Ford and Carter Phipps.

Tony Racine was the only Essex athlete in the boys field and he finished 30th in 18:50.

In the girls race, Henke was the second athlete across the line to lead Clarinda. Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the race in 18:47 with Henke finishing second in 19:33.

After Henke, it was a few newcomers helping the Cardinals to their fourth-place total of 74 points. Glenwood won the meet with 44 points, beating out Harlan’s 51 and Atlantic’s 66. Kuemper was well back in fifth with 125 points.

Sophomore newcomer Riley King was second for Clarinda, finishing 11th overall in 21:34. Freshman Elaina Hesse was also in the top 20 with a 16th-place run of 22:10.

The next rest of Clarinda’s varsity effort ran within 17 seconds of one another. That group was led by Richlyn Muff, who was 26th in 23:21. She was followed by a pair of freshmen as Alexa Barnes was 27th in 23:23 and Charlotte Gerdts 28th in 23:26. Taylor Rasmussen brought home 31st in 23:38.

Remaining Cardinals in the field were: Kylar Downey, Elayna Kirchner, Kambry Gordon, Britney Kolamneo, Addison Moore, Aubrey Renander and Hannah Higgins.

Shenandoah had just two athletes in the field, led by Egbert’s fifth-place run in 20:26. Zoe Young finished 60th in her first high school race with a finishing time of 25:21.

“Hailey ran two minutes faster than she did last year and bumped up 10 spots,” Shenandoah co-head coach Liz Skillern said. “She looked strong and confident. Zoe ran an impressive race from start to finish. I’m sure there’s more to come from her.”

Freshman Ella Sandahl was the only Essex athlete in the girls field. She ended in 76th with a time of 26:21.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Essex are all back on the course Tuesday for Shenandoah’s early bird, which was originally scheduled for last Tuesday.