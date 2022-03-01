Members of Sidney cheer named to Shrine Bowl squad

Five members of the Sidney cheerleading squad have been selected for the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

The 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic football game will be played July 23 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

There are 92 players who will play in the game and 51 cheerleaders who will also perform.

The five members of the Sidney cheer squad selected are Jazlyn Alverez, Dalyce Erickson, Madison Hammons, Caydence Moore and Grace Zach.

The cheerleaders and players will report to Cedar Falls the week before the game for practice and to share in opportunities to give back. All of the game participants and their families will be recognized at an honors banquet the evening before the game.

The parade is the morning of the game with kick off from the UNI-Dome scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 23.

Recently retired Sidney head football coach Donnie Sears will serve as an assistant coach for the South Team in the game.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised nearly $2.8 million over the years for Shriner’s Children.