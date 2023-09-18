The Clarinda volleyball team split four matches Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Red Oak Tournament.

It was a milestone day for senior libero Presley Jobe, as she reached 1,000 digs for her career.

The Cardinals lost their first two matches of the day, 2-1 to Mount Vernon and 2-0 to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. They ended the day with a 2-0 win over Lenox and a 2-0 win over Creston. The 2-2 finish in pool play wasn’t enough to advance them to the semifinals, ending their day.

The Cardinals opened the day against Class 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon and took a set from the Mustangs, losing 21-14, 20-22 and 15-6.

Carsen Wellhausen led Clarinda’s offense with seven kills while Brooke Brown added five. Jerzee Knight and Addison Wagoner produced three kills each with Dakota Wise distributing 17 assists.

Jobe led the defense with 10 digs with Wagoner just behind with nine. Wise added four. Brown finished with three blocks.

The Cardinals then battled against Class 5A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln, losing 23-21 and 21-15.

Wagoner and Knight led the attack with six kills each while Brown added three. Wise finished with 12 assists.

On the defensive side, Brown put up three blocks. Wise and Jobe finished with seven digs each. Wagoner added six, Knight five and Maddie Cole four.

The Cardinals earned their first win of the day in their next match, beating Lenox 21-12 and 21-9.

Brown and Wagoner led the Cardinal offense with four kills each. Brown added five blocks while Wagoner led the back line with six digs.

Wellhausen contributed three kills while Wise recorded 15 assists and three digs. Cole finished with five digs. Knight and Jobe contributed four each.

Clarinda’s day ended against Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Creston and the Cardinals won 21-15 and 21-18.

Clarinda’s best attack came out of the middle again with Wellhausen earning six kills and Brown five to go with three blocks. Wellhausen added three digs.

Knight put away four kills and added a team-high 10 digs. Wagoner had three winners and four digs. Wise produced 15 assists and four digs. Jobe also had four digs.

For the day, the Cardinals served at 87% with Knight leading the team with six ace serves. Wagoner added five aces and Wise had four.

The Cardinals ended the day with an 11-8 season record. Next is a home match Thursday against Creston.