Shenandoah junior Jenna Burdorf recorded her 100th career hit in the Fillies’ 8-2 loss at Hawkeye 10 Conference leader Creston on Wednesday, June 21. The Shenandoah baseball team lost 2-1 to the Panthers.

Single runs in the third and fifth innings were enough for the Creston baseball team to edge the Mustangs.

Logan Twyman took the complete game loss on the mound for Shenandoah. He hit Kyle Strider with a pitch with one out in the third inning. He took second on a groundout, third on a wild pitch and scored on a Cael Turner single.

Turner also drove in what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. Strider singled with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball.

Shenandoah scored its only run in the first inning. Jade Spangler doubled to start the game. He scored on Hunter Dukes’ single. Dukes had two of the four Mustang hits as he returned to the lineup for the first time since the season’s opening week.

Dalton Athen had the other Shenandoah hit and also drew a walk. The Mustangs only advanced one runner as far as second base after the first inning.

Twyman struck out five over six innings, giving up eight hits, one walk and two earned runs.

The Mustangs fell to 6-14 on the season and 3-13 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

In the softball game, Burdorf’s milestone hit came in the third inning against a six-person infield. She drove in Abbey Dumler on the play, who was on third and had singled earlier in the inning.

Burdorf added a single in the sixth and came around to score on a Kylie Foutch groundout.

Green also had a multi-hit game for the Fillies, who put up seven total hits against Creston starting pitcher Keely Coen.

Peyton Athen gave up the eight runs, five earned, over six innings in the circle. She struck out three Panthers, but gave up 10 hits and one walk.

The loss dropped the Fillies to 6-16 overall and 5-11 in conference play.

Both Shenandoah teams are home Monday for conference doubleheaders against Harlan.