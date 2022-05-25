Millikan pitches Griswold past Fillies

Griswold pitcher Karly Millikan struck out 14 Shenandoah Fillies over five innings in a 10-0 Griswold win Monday, May 23, in the season opener for both teams.

Shenandoah had a couple chances to score, but wasn’t able to get a run across. Brooklen Black doubled to start the game, but never advanced past second base. Jenna Burdorf and Lynnae Green opened the third inning with singles and a passed ball moved them up a base, but Millikan kept the runs off the board.

Griswold scored two runs in the first inning, added five in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the game because of the run-rule. The Tigers managed 11 hits and eight walks against Burdorf, Shenandoah’s starting pitcher.

The Fillies are on the road again Wednesday against Nodaway Valley and Thursday against Clarinda in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener.