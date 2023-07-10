GRISWOLD – The Essex softball team couldn’t figure out Griswold pitcher Karly Millikan and the Tigers scored in five of the six times they were at bat in a 10-0 Griswold win Friday, July 7, in a Class 1A Region 4 semifinal.

Griswold advanced to the regional final while Essex’s season came to an end at 11-15.

Millikan nearly had herself a perfect game. She retired the first 17 Trojanettes she faced before Alex King came through with a two-out single in the sixth placing the ball in the hole between third base and shortstop for a hit. Millikan then struck out Kylie Valdez to finish off a 15-strikeout one-hitter through six innings. She struck out 11 Trojanettes in a row at one point between the second and fifth frames.

Griswold scored three times in the home sixth to end the game early.

“The plan was if you can’t catch up to the ball,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said, “you have to slap at it just to put it in play and let them make the play and not just strikeout.”

The Tigers pounded out 12 hits against Essex pitcher Tori Burns, including four doubles and one triple. They scored a run in the first, but left two on base. Burns threw a scoreless second inning to keep Essex within 1-0, but Griswold scored four in the third inning. They added a run in the fourth, one in the fifth and then three in the sixth to earn their 26th win in 29 games this season.

Kim Burns said overall she liked what she saw from her team against a really good Griswold group.

“They played hard and played tough,” Kim Burns said. “Kudos to (Griswold). They hit the ball well and in places we weren’t. We did everything we could have done to come here and play (Friday). They did a great job.”

The loss came after two postseason wins, the first for the program since 2015, ending the season for Essex softball at 11-15.

“They had a great season,” Kim Burns said. “Up and down our bats were tremendously better this year. Our confidence kept growing and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Trojanettes return most of this year’s roster going forward with two seniors in Brianne Johnson and Olivia Baker – who missed the last few weeks of the season because of surgery – exiting the program.

“Brianne had a great season,” Kim Burns said. “Her bat came on. She played left field for us and then when we had some trouble at first base, she moved over there. She and Olivia both guided the other girls.”