Monster night from Stephens as Fillies split with Cyclones

Kassidy Stephens hit a game-tying grand slam in game one and added a three-run home run that was part of an offensive explosion in game two of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader at Harlan Monday, June 27. The Cyclones won the first game 7-5 and then the Fillies won game two 12-11.

Game two was a back and forth affair with Harlan tying the game in the bottom of the seventh and then Shenandoah scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth to beat the Cyclones, a top half team in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

After the Fillies were unable to score in the sixth and seventh innings, Jenna Burdorf led off the eighth with a single. Caroline Rogers bunted her over to second and then Reese Spiegel delivered a two-out RBI single to score Burdorf.

Burdorf worked around a two-out single in the circle in the home eighth after giving up single runs in the sixth and seventh innings allowing the Cyclones to tie the game.

The Fillies scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth on a three-run home run by Stephens.

Burdorf, Spiegel and Brooklen Black all had three hits, with Black and Burdorf scoring three times and Spiegel crossing the plate twice and driving in the winning run. Stephens, Sara Morales and Macey Finlay added two hits each with Morales driving in four runs and Stephens three.

Peyton Athen started the game in the circle for Shenandoah and gave up eight runs, four earned, while striking out two over five innings. Burdorf pitched the final three innings, giving up two earned runs with one strikeout.

In the opening game, the Fillies hadn’t scored, had just one hit and trailed 5-0 going into the sixth inning. Burdorf opened the rally with a single. She was bunted over to second and scored on a single by Morales. Spiegel walked and then Finlay singled to load the bases. Morales was cut down at the plate on a ground ball by Athen, but then Stephens delivered with a grand slam to tie the game.

Harlan, though, came right back with two runs in the sixth on two singles, an error and an RBI groundout.

Shenandoah put two runners on base in the seventh on an error and a single, but left them at second and third.

Rogers ended up leading the Fillies with two hits.

Burdorf worked all six innings in the circle.

The Fillies ended the day with a 10-17 record, 6-12 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference