Morales competes at Drake Relays

Shenandoah senior Sara Morales battled through a shoulder injury to place 22nd at the Drake Relays shot put Thursday, April 28.

Morales’ best throw was 35 feet, 9.25 inches on her third and final attempt. A distance that was 22nd best in the 24-athlete field.

It was the second year in a row Morales has competed at the Drake Relays in the event and said the shoulder injury kept her from having high expectations.

“It was great to be back at Drake and compete with very talented girls,” Morales said. “I went into Drake knowing I had an injury so I wasn’t expecting to throw very well. I went out and did the best I could.”

All three of Morales’ throws were nearly identical. She started with a throw of 35-8.75. Her second throw went 35-8.25 before her third and best attempt. Morales threw 38-9 to earn the final qualifying spot for the Drake Relays.

The top nine competitors received an additional three throws before Jadan Brumbaugh of Mount Pleasant won the championship with a throw of 47-7, nearly 5 ½ feet better than second place. Every one of her throws was more than 45 feet and four traveled more than 47.

Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said it was great to see Morales perform at this level again.

“Sara represented Shenandoah very well again this year,” Ratliff said. “For her to be able to throw with the best for the second year in a row is phenomenal. She is a tough competitor and we look forward to getting her back here one more time.”

Morales said now it’s about focusing on getting her shoulder ready for the state qualifying meet, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 12, in Treynor. She’ll need a strong throw there to be able to finish her career at the state meet, which is scheduled for May 19-21.