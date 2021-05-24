Morales earns state shot put medal

DES MOINES – Shenandoah junior Sara Morales won a state shot put medal to highlight Shenandoah’s two days at the state track and field championships May 20-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Morales was the only Shenandoah girls athlete competing, while three boys events took part. Morales was the first of the four to compete and finished sixth in the shot put.
Her second and third throws were her best, going 38 feet, 6.75 inches on her second and then 38-9.75 for her third.
She wasn’t able to do anything more than 37-6 in her three additional throws that the top eight receive in the finals, but the sixth-place mark earned her a medal.
“Sara had a great day,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “Her best throws came early, which was great for her confidence and knowing where we were. It was a goal for her to earn a medal and she did just that. It’s a big boost of confidence going into next year for her to end the year the way she did.”
Morales gave the Fillies three team points, which finished them in a tie for 44th in the final team standings.
Emotions quickly turned from excitement to disappointment Thursday for the Shenandoah boys shuttle hurdle relay team. The team of Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus ran in the last of six preliminary heats and finished in a near-personal best time of 1 minute, 3.37 seconds, to unofficially earn the last of the eight spots in the final that was to be contested Saturday. Unfortunately, one of the exchanges wasn’t clean and the Mustangs were disqualified, one of five teams that suffered that fate.
“We were pleased with the time and how the boys ran. They ran very well,” Ratliff said. “We had an unfortunate mistake that cost us getting into the finals, but I couldn’t be more proud of how they ran. You never want to end your season on a DQ, but there were way too many positives for this group of boys this year for them to dwell on that. We return three of the four legs next year.”
Less than an hour before the hurdle race, Mustang freshman Alex Razee ran nearly a second and a half better than his qualifying time the week before to finish 13th in the 400 in a time of 52.43. Razee ran that time out of the first of three heats and finished second in that heat out of lane 1.
“Alex came out and ran a great race,” Ratliff said. “He’s only a freshman and shows tremendous upside. It’s exciting for him and our program to have a great runner with three years left.”
Shenandoah sophomore Tyler Laughlin threw the discus Friday and couldn’t master the wet conditions. A throw of 116-1 on his first attempt ended up being his only clean throw and he finished 24th.
“Tyler was one of the best throwers in Shenandoah history this year,” Ratliff said. “It was unfortunate what happened, but he’ll get other chances. The conditions weren’t ideal and didn’t play into our favor, but gaining the experience will be big for him going into next year.”