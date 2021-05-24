Morales earns state shot put medal

DES MOINES – Shenandoah junior Sara Morales won a state shot put medal to highlight Shenandoah’s two days at the state track and field championships May 20-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Morales was the only Shenandoah girls athlete competing, while three boys events took part. Morales was the first of the four to compete and finished sixth in the shot put.

Her second and third throws were her best, going 38 feet, 6.75 inches on her second and then 38-9.75 for her third.

She wasn’t able to do anything more than 37-6 in her three additional throws that the top eight receive in the finals, but the sixth-place mark earned her a medal.

“Sara had a great day,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “Her best throws came early, which was great for her confidence and knowing where we were. It was a goal for her to earn a medal and she did just that. It’s a big boost of confidence going into next year for her to end the year the way she did.”

Morales gave the Fillies three team points, which finished them in a tie for 44th in the final team standings.