Morales, Laughlin win throws at Glenwood co-ed meet

The Shenandoah track and field teams finished in the middle of the pack at the Glenwood co-ed Ram Relays Monday, April 26.
The Fillies finished fifth in the nine-team girls field with 79 points, nine behind Abraham Lincoln for fourth.
Glenwood easily won the team title with 191.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Atlantic’s 120.5.
The Mustangs finished sixth in the 10-team boys field with 54 points, just six behind Red Oak.
Treynor’s 149 points beat out Lewis Central’s 129 and Glenwood’s 126 for the boys title.
Sara Morales led the Fillies with wins in the discus and shot put. She threw the shot put 38 feet, 10 inches and the discus an even 112 feet.
Mia Parker added more points in both throws for the Fillies. She finished third in the shot put at 33-9.5 and fourth in the discus at 99-6.
The Fillies had a pair of fourth-place finishes in a couple of the longer running events.
Christene Johnson ran fourth in the 1500 in a time of 5 minutes, 38.37 seconds while Brenna Godfread took fourth in the 800 in 2:36.14.
Other individual events placing in the top 8 for Shenandoah came from Kate Lantz taking sixth in the 100 hurdles, Sarah Gilbert seventh in the 400 hurdles and Jenna Burdorf eighth in the long jump.
Shenandoah’s top relay was a runner-up mark in the shuttle hurdle with the team of Caroline Rogers, Allie Eveland, Lantz and Hadlee Kinghorn crossing the line in 1:15.88.
The Fillies were also fourth in the 4x800 with Godfread, Gilbert, Macey Finlay and Johnson and fifth in both the 4x100 with Sydney Edwards, Lantz, Burdorf and Eveland and the 1600 medley with Lantz, Baylee Richardson, Eveland and Finlay.
Tyler Laughlin led the Mustangs, earning their only win of the night with a discus throw of 145-3.5. He also finished seventh in the shot put.
Riley Backus matched his own school record, clearing 6-4 in the high jump to finish second.
Carter Backus took second in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 16.07. He was also sixth in the 400 hurdles.
Alex Razee added an eighth-place run in the 800 for the Mustangs.
Like the Fillies, the Mustangs’ top relay was the shuttle hurdle. The team of Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus finished third in a time of 1:04.72.
The Mustangs were also fifth in the 4x200 with Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Beau Gardner and Holmes and in the 4x800 with Razee, Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones and Brandon McDowell.
Full Shenandoah girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 5. Shenandoah 79.
100 meter dash – Sydney Edwards 14.17. Taylor Henderson 16.30.
200 meter dash – Morgan Cook 32.13. Taylor Henderson 35.01.
400 meter dash – Morgan Cook 1:15.48. Lucy Martin 1:27.46.
800 meter run – 4. Brenna Godfread 2:36.14. Natalie VanScoy 3:13.31.
1500 meter run – 4. Christene Johnson 5:38.37. Kelsey Franklin 6:21.55.
3000 meter run – Aleigha Gomez 16:06.93.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Kate Lantz 18.11. Hadlee Kinghorn 18.32.
400 meter hurdles – 7. Sarah Gilbert 1:13.69.
Discus – 1. Sara Morales 112-0. 4. Mia Parker 99-6.
Shot put – 1. Sara Morales 38-10. 3. Mia Parker 33-9.5.
High jump – Hadlee Kinghorn 4-4.
Long jump – 8. Jenna Burdorf 14-6. Morgan Cook 13-5.5.
4x100 meter relay – 5. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland) 54.76.
4x200 meter relay – 7. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Caroline Rogers, Baylee Richardson, Jenna Burdorf) 2:03.30.
4x400 meter relay – 7. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Caroline Rogers, Baylee Richardson, Brenna Godfread) 4:41.64.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Shenandoah (Brenna Godfread, Sarah Gilbert, Macey Finlay, Christene Johnson) 11:06.07.
800 meter medley relay – 8. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland, Caroline Rogers) 2:11.51.
1600 meter medley relay – 5. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Baylee Richardson, Allie Eveland, Macey Finlay) 5:04.03.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Allie Eveland, Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:15.88.
Full Shenandoah boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 6. Shenandoah 54.
100 meter dash – Hunter Dukes 12.46. Evan Flowers 13.61.
200 meter dash – Ashtin Perrin 26.65. Tysen Shaw 26.90.
400 meter dash – Tysen Shaw 1:00.83. Gage Herron 1:05.42.
800 meter run – 8. Alex Razee 2:14.00. Brandon McDowell 2:33.95.
1600 meter run – Mitchell Jones 5:14.06. Nolan Mount 5:32.32.
3200 meter run – Rafe Rodewald 14:442.31.
110 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus 16.07. Ben Labrum 19.58.
400 meter hurdles – 6. Carter Backus 1:00.22.
Discus – 1. Tyler Laughlin 145-3.5. Kemper Long 106-2.5.
Shot put – 7. Tyler Laughlin 38-8.5. Jace L’Heureux 38-5.
High jump – 2. Riley Backus 6-4.
Long jump – Ben Labrum 18-1.5. Hunter Dukes 17-6.
4x100 meter relay – 6. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Beau Gardner, Carter Backus) 46.14. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Mason Booker, Gage Herron, Evan Flowers) 50.61.
4x200 meter relay – 5. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Beau Gardner, Evan Holmes) 1:38.73.
4x400 meter relay – 8. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Ashtin Perrin, Jade Spangler, Brandon McDowell) 4:01.67.
4x800 meter relay – 5. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Brandon McDowell) 9:25.56.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum, Carter Backus) 1:04.72.
800 meter medley relay – Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Evan Holmes, Ashtin Perrin) 1:49.12. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Mason Booker, Gage Herron, Jade Spangler) 1:52.27.