Morales, Laughlin win throws at Glenwood co-ed meet

The Shenandoah track and field teams finished in the middle of the pack at the Glenwood co-ed Ram Relays Monday, April 26.

The Fillies finished fifth in the nine-team girls field with 79 points, nine behind Abraham Lincoln for fourth.

Glenwood easily won the team title with 191.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Atlantic’s 120.5.

The Mustangs finished sixth in the 10-team boys field with 54 points, just six behind Red Oak.

Treynor’s 149 points beat out Lewis Central’s 129 and Glenwood’s 126 for the boys title.

Sara Morales led the Fillies with wins in the discus and shot put. She threw the shot put 38 feet, 10 inches and the discus an even 112 feet.

Mia Parker added more points in both throws for the Fillies. She finished third in the shot put at 33-9.5 and fourth in the discus at 99-6.

The Fillies had a pair of fourth-place finishes in a couple of the longer running events.

Christene Johnson ran fourth in the 1500 in a time of 5 minutes, 38.37 seconds while Brenna Godfread took fourth in the 800 in 2:36.14.