Mount Ayr beats Essex volleyball

Essex volleyball wasn’t able to produce a second win of the week in front of their home fans, falling 3-0 to Mount Ayr Thursday, Sept. 1.

With junior setter Brooke Burns out because of an illness, the Trojanettes lost 25-11, 25-18 and 25-16.

Tori Burns moved to setter and finished with seven assists for the Trojanettes. Olivia Baker led the Essex attack with four kills. Addy Resh and Tori Burns added three kills each.

Baker was strong at the net with six blocks on the night and Tori Burns led the back row with six digs. Kyndra Gray added four digs and Brianne Johnson and Cindy Swain finished with two each.

Johnson served three aces to lead an Essex team that served at an 83% efficiency for the match.