Mount stands out as Mustangs collect first win

The Shenandoah boys basketball team earned their first win of the season Friday, Dec. 10, beating Essex 61-26 in a game played at Shenandoah High School.

The Mustang offense was strong early, taking a 25-8 lead into the initial quarter break. They extended the lead to 38-14 at halftime and 54-19 after three quarters.

Nolan Mount led the Mustangs with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Blake Herold just missed a double-double for Shenandoah with nine points and 11 rebounds. He added four steals and three assists. Zach Foster also scored nine points while contributing four rebounds and three assists.

Mitchell Jones put in seven points to go with seven steals for the Mustangs. Camden Lorimor added six points and three rebounds while Juan Cepeda scored five points and added three rebounds.

Evan Holmes put in four points for the Mustangs. Gage Herron and Clayton Holben scored two points each with Holben ending with five steals. Beau Gardner added four steals.

Tony Racine led the Trojans with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Qwintyn Vanatta added seven points and 11 rebounds. Skylar Hall scored five points to go with three boards.

The final three Essex points belonged to Kaden Peeler.

Dylan Barrett collected six rebounds for the Trojans and Jacob Robinette finished with five.

The Mustangs improved to 1-4 with the win. They are back home Tuesday to take on Creston. The Trojans fell to 0-4 and next travel to Stanton Tuesday.