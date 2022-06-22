Mustang baseball beats Kuemper for first Hawkeye 10 win

The Shenandoah Mustangs earned their first Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win of the season, beating Kuemper 6-1 in the nightcap of a conference doubleheader Monday, June 20, in Shenandoah.

Kuemper won the opener 5-0.

In the second game, Camden Lorimor worked around seven walks on the mound, but gave up just one hit and one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five. Logan Twyman came on in relief to record the final out after Lorimor reached the pitch limit.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the fifth inning and added two in the sixth after Kuemper pushed a run across in the top of the sixth.

Jade Spangler and Twyman led the Shenandoah bats with two hits and an RBI each. Dalton Athen added a hit and two RBIs. Lorimor had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Hunter Dukes had a hit and stole two bases.

The opening game saw Kuemper score four second inning runs and that was about it for the game.

The Mustangs had just four hits with Spangler contributing two of them. Twyman and Cole Scamman added a hit each.

Logan Dickerson pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Mustangs, giving up three hits, four walks and five runs, four earned. He struck out six. Seth Zwickel came on in relief to record the final two outs.

Shenandoah’s day ended with a 3-14 record for the season, 1-13 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.