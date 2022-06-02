Mustang baseball can't slow down Glenwood offense

SHENANDOAH – The Glenwood Rams made life extremely difficult on three Shenandoah pitchers in a 19-3 blowout win for the Rams Wednesday, June 1, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball game played in Shenandoah.

The Rams scored nine runs off Mustang sophomore Seth Zwickel in the first inning. They added three in the second and another three in the third against eighth grader Logan Twyman. Glenwood then ended the game early with four runs in the fourth against sophomore Hunter Dukes.

In all, the Rams had 15 hits with four different players enjoying a multi-hit game. It was the third game in two days for Shenandoah with another on Thursday and Mustang head coach Brett Roberts said his young pitchers were hit hard, but did what they were asked.

“We threw strikes (Wednesday),” Roberts said, “and Glenwood just hit it. There is a reason they are probably the best hitting team in the conference and (Wednesday) they proved why. We rolled some young pitchers out there against a veteran lineup. We have to do a better job of making plays behind our pitchers, but for the most part our pitchers did everything we asked them to do.”

The Mustang defense committed six errors and Roberts said five games in that’s the biggest area of concern right now.

“We have to be better at making the simple plays,” Roberts said, “and be better at hitting our cuts and backing up bases.”

The Mustangs produced three runs on four hits offensively, with the highlight being a two-run home run by Hunter Dukes in the second inning. Roberts said the offense looked better Wednesday.

“We had better swings than we had most of the other games,” Roberts said. “Even our outs were hit pretty hard. Hunter had a couple well-struck balls and Logan Twyman hit the ball pretty well. We seemed to be seeing the ball better and got some good swings on it. We just have to be consistent up and down the lineup.”

Dukes had two of the four Mustang hits. He also scored twice and drove in two runs. Twyman and Camden Lorimor also had a hit for the Mustangs, with Zwickel scoring a run and Dalton Athen driving one in.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Rams stayed unbeaten.