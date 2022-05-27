Mustang baseball drops season opener in Clarinda

Cooper Neal threw five innings of one-hit, one-run baseball and the Clarinda Cardinals beat Shenandoah 7-2 Thursday, May 26, at Clarinda.

The Cardinals scored six of their seven runs in the first three innings against Shenandoah starting pitcher Logan Dickerson, who gave up five hits and one walk while striking out three. Only two of the six runs charged to Dickerson were earned.

Five different Cardinals had a hit in the game, with Cole Baumgart scoring two and driving in two runs. Baumgart also pitched the final two innings, striking out four and giving up one unearned run.

Neal gave up a hit to Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler, who drove in a run. Hunter Dukes scored both Shenandoah runs after a walk and being hit by a pitch.

Dalton Athen drove in the other Mustang run and also pitched the final inning for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah dropped to 0-1 on the season and hosts Mount Ayr Saturday. Clarinda improved to 2-0 and continues its season Tuesday with a doubleheader at Atlantic.

The Clarinda/Shenandoah softball game scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of wet grounds. It will now be played Friday, June 10.