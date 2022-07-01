 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustang baseball drops two to Hawkeye 10 champs

Logan Dickerson, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Logan Dickerson looks up at and calls off his teammates while tracking a pop fly during a home win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, May 29.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Mustangs ended the regular season Thursday, June 30, with a pair of home losses to Lewis Central, who clinched the outright Hawkeye 10 Conference championship with the first win.

The Class 3A number two Titans won the first game 24-0 in four innings and then earned a 10-2 win in the nightcap.

Lewis Central scored eight of its 10 runs in the first three innings of game two, but the Mustangs were able to hold the bats from there to prolong the game to the full seven innings.

Camden Lorimor had two of the five Shenandoah hits and Jade Spangler scored both runs.

Dalton Athen had an RBI and pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for the Mustangs, giving up six hits, six walks and eight runs, seven earned. Gage Herron held the Lewis Central bats to three hits, three walks and two earned runs over the final 3 1/3 innings.

The Mustangs didn’t have a hit in four innings in the first game. Spangler took two of the three walks given up by Lewis Central pitcher Trenton Johnette, who struck out 10.

The Mustang defense committed eight errors and pitchers Seth Zwickel and Jayden Dickerson combined to walk nine Titans. Dickerson struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Only six of the 24 Titan runs were earned, although every Lewis Central starter had at least one hit.

The two wins extended Lewis Central’s winning streak to 23 games. Shenandoah’s regular season ended with a 5-20 record, 1-19 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Mustangs open district play Saturday at Treynor.

