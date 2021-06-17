Mustang baseball drops two to Trojans

The Shenandoah softball and baseball teams lost both ends of Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheaders Monday, June 14, against Atlantic.
The Mustangs lost the opener 13-9 to the Trojans and then dropped the nightcap 6-3, while the Fillies fell 13-1 and 16-0.
The Mustangs never led in the opening loss to the Trojans, but never let Atlantic get away either.
Hunter Dukes led the Shenandoah bats with three hits, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs.
Cain Lorimor and Couper Gile added two hits and two runs scored each for the Mustangs. Gile drove in a run. Cole Scamman scored twice while Camden Lorimor and David Rendon drove in two runs each.
Cain Lorimor started on the mound for the Mustangs and struck out six over four innings. Gile pitched the final three innings and struck out two. The two combined to give up 14 hits and five walks.
Atlantic started the second game just like it did the first, with a three-run first inning, and kept the small lead throughout the rest of the game.
Dukes, Cain Lorimor and Owen McCunn all had two hits for the Mustangs with McCunn driving in all three runs. Cain Lorimor scored twice.
The Mustangs used four different pitchers with Camden Lorimor starting the game and striking out a batter in 2 2/3 innings. Scamman, Braden Knight and Dukes all pitched at least one inning, combining for four strikeouts.
Shenandoah fell to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the losses while the Trojans moved up to 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
The only run Shenandoah softball scored in its two games against Atlantic came in its first at-bat. Sidda Rodewald opened with a triple and then scored on Jenna Burdorf’s sacrifice bunt.
The Fillies managed just two more hits in the game against Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler, who struck out 11 over six innings.
Lynnae Green and Sara Morales had the other Shenandoah hits.
Atlantic’s lead was 7-1 after five innings, but Atlantic scored six in the sixth, five charged to Burdorf without an out. Rodewald came on to finish the game. Burdorf struck out two and gave up 12 runs, six earned, in five innings.
While the opening game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule, the late game was called after four because of the 12-run rule.
The Fillies didn’t have a hit and had just three base-runners against pitcher Kennedy Goergen, who struck out six in four innings.
Atlantic scored 13 runs on 11 hits against Peyton Athen in three innings before Rodewald came on to record the final three outs.
The Trojans improved to 16-3 overall and stayed undefeated at 8-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Shenandoah fell to 1-12 on the season and 1-7 in conference play.