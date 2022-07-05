Mustang baseball eliminated at Treynor

TREYNOR – After a slow start, the Shenandoah baseball team battled back to within two runs during a Class 2A District 15 first round tournament game Saturday, June 2, in Treynor. But the Cardinals took advantage of some Shenandoah mistakes and scored eight runs in the final two innings for a 13-3 win.

The game was called in the bottom of the fifth because of the run-rule. Treynor improved to 14-10 and advanced to Tuesday’s district semifinal, while Shenandoah’s season ended at 5-21.

Shenandoah scored two runs in the third inning on a Dalton Athen RBI single and a Treynor error to draw within 5-3. Shenandoah starting pitcher Jade Spangler then threw a perfect bottom of the third and the momentum was on Shenandoah’s side.

At that point, The Cardinals brought in Jaxon Schumacher, their top pitcher all year, into the game to pitch. He threw a perfect fourth and then the first three Cardinals singled to start the home fourth. Two of the next three batters reached on an error and then two more singles extended the Cardinal lead to 10-3 and prompted Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts to bring Logan Dickerson in for Spangler on the mound.

“We had a really good third inning,” Roberts said. “We were able to put the ball in play. We had some good swings, but overall we just couldn’t put enough of them together except for that one inning. Their pitchers didn’t walk many and kept us off-balanced. They got the outs when they needed to and we didn’t.”

Dickerson quickly got the final out of the fourth, but recorded just one out in the fifth before three Cardinals crossed the plate to activate the run rule, helped out by two more Shenandoah errors.

“With the way they swing it top to bottom, and we don’t strike a lot of guys out, we knew we had to play clean baseball,” Roberts said. “Jade struggled a bit with the strike zone and they capitalized on that. We didn’t play clean defense the last couple innings and didn’t make the plays we needed to make against a team of that caliber.”

Spangler gave up nine hits, six walks and 10 runs, six earned, over 3 2/3 innings on the mound.

Athen and Spangler had two hits each to lead the Shenandoah bats while Cole Scamman and Gage Herron added a hit each. Scamman, Spangler and Hunter Dukes scored the Shenandoah runs while Athen, Scamman and Herron all drove in a run.

Dickerson was the only Mustang who played Saturday who exits the program. The remaining 10 Mustangs who saw the field are sophomores or younger and Roberts said consistency is the key if his program is going to take the big steps they have the potential to take going forward.

“None of these kids are happy with being close,” Roberts said. “I’m not happy with it; our coaches aren’t happy with it because close still loses. We have to make gains in the offseason in getting stronger and just being more consistent in hitting, defense and pitching. We have to make a jump together. With the 22 kids we have coming back and the guys we have coming in, we have to make that jump together and make that jump to the next level so we’re beating those conference teams we know we can play with. They have to stick together and push each other to that next level.”

Dickerson and Michael Reed are the two Mustangs who exit the program and Roberts said both put five years into the program.

“They are the only two left from their class and the class below them, which says a lot about their character,” Roberts said. “Michael overcame a lot injury-wise and Logan put in a lot of time and got a lot better. It was really nice in the past year seeing Logan not only being a consistent contributor, but become more of a leader and helping the younger kids out. He grew a lot as a baseball player and is someone I would be proud to have in the program going forward.”